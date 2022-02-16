High school basketball: West girls lose thriller in SPC semis; Salisbury teams win easily in CCC

From staff reports

CONCORD — Northwest Cabarrus’ girls basketball team got 29 points from Chaunesse Barringer and beat West Rowan 60-58 in a wild South Piedmont Conference semifinal on Wednesday on Coach Bo Court in Rimer Gym.

Barringer made decisive free throws with less than one second left on the clock to move the third-seeded Trojans in to Friday’s 6 p.m. championship game against top-seeded Carson.

Northwest avenged two SPC losses to West, which blew out the Trojans 73-33 in their second meeting.

Northwest jumped all over the Falcons early, led 22-7 after a quarter and used a run late in the second quarter to lead 37-19 at halftime.

West trailed by 23 in the third quarter. Lauren Arnold made a 3-pointer for the Falcons to close the quarter. That shot cut Northwest’s lead to 50-33.

Then the Falcons made a furious run over the final eight minutes, with Arnold, Emma Clarke and Sarah Durham leading the charge.

De’Mya Phifer made two free throws for 58-all late, and it looked like the Falcons would get to overtime.

But Barringer drew a whistle with 0.9 seconds to go and calmly made the winning free throws.

Arnold scored 21 for West, while Clarke had 20.

West will be in the 3A state playoffs.

Northwest 22 15 13 9 — 60

West 7 12 14 25 — 58

WEST — Arnold 21, Clarke 20, Cuthbertson 5, Durham 5, Phifer 4, Edwards 3

•••

LEXINGTON — Salisbury’s top-seeded basketball team handled fourth-seeded Lexington 80-60 on it home floor in a Central Carolina Conference semifinal played on Wednesday.

Juke Harris scored 24 for the Hornets, while Cam Stout had 22.

Salisbury advanced to Friday’s 7:30 p.m. championship game at Lexington. The Hornets will take on the winner of tonight’s North Rowan-Thomasville game.

Lexington got 25 points from Matt Liles and will be in the 2A state playoffs.

SALISBURY — Harris 24, Stout 22, Antosek 8, Brown 7, H. Webb 5, Chunn 4, Walker 3, Geter 3, W. Webb 2, Woodruff 2.

•••

LEXINGTON — Salisbury’s top-seeded girls led 50-2 at halftime and routed fifth-seeded West Davidson 74-3 in a Central Carolina Conference semifinal on Wednesday.

Salisbury will play at 6 p.m. on Friday at Lexington in the championship game. The Hornets will play the winner of today’s North Rowan-Lexington game.