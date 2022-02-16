Granite Quarry restarts emergency paid sick leave

GRANITE QUARRY — The Granite Quarry Board of Aldermen on Tuesday renewed a policy that will help town employees if they have to miss work due to COVID-19.

The emergency paid sick leave policy gives employees up to 40 hours of paid leave if they have to miss work due to COVID-19. The policy only applies to full time workers.

The board’s previous paid sick leave policy based on a federal emergency policy expired at the end of December and the town administration recommended the board restart the policy.

The original policy allowed up to 80 hours of paid sick leave, but quarantine rules have been loosened significantly by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in recent weeks, eliminating the requirement for some people to quarantine and shortening quarantines for others.

Employees can also receive some pay if they are caring for someone affected by COVID-19 or caring for their children because a provider is not able to due to the pandemic.

The policy runs to the end of the fiscal year in June. Alderman Jim Constantino asked if the measure could be extended through the end of the calendar year, but the board ultimately agreed to revisit the policy if needed.

In other news from the meeting:

• The board approved a new financial internal controls policy. The policy outlines steps that should help the town prevent fraud and detect errors in its accounting. Coinciding with the policy, the board approved a new check signature policy. The policy outlines the town’s procedure to follow the state general statute requiring town checks to have two signatures. Town Finance Officer Shelley Shockley and Mayor Brittany Barnhardt are the primary signatories.

• The board approved the purchase of a Ford truck for the town’s public works department at a cost of $37,000.

• The town is beginning its two-year term as host of the Rowan Municipal Association. Smith said the town is looking for facilities for meetings. In the past, Trinity Oaks has been the location, but it is currently closed for events due to the pandemic.

• The board approved allocating an additional $9,500 in fuel cost for fire, police and public works vehicles. The increase was made in response to the climbing cost of fuel.

• The board approved moving $1,338 within its governing body budget for training, dues and special projects expenses. Barnhardt requested training material. The money will also go toward covering meetings for the municipal association.