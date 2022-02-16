College basketball: Thorne sparks road win for Catawba women
Published 10:16 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022
McIntosh and Thorne got the first two buckets of the second quarter to give Catawba an 18-5 lead.
Catawba took a 34-25 lead to the halftime break.
When Newberry (10-15, 10-12) turned it over 10 times in the third quarter, it was all over.
Catawba got out-rebounded, shot 39 percent and was 1-for-16 on 3-pointers, but turnovers made the difference.
Newberry shot 34 percent.
Catawba’s final home game of the regular season is against Anderson on Saturday. Anderson is the hottest team in the league and has won nine straight.
Catawba 14 20 15 19 — 68
Newberry 5 20 10 19 — 54
CATAWBA — Thorne 25, McIntosh 15, Downs 8, Stanback 8, DeShazo 6, Wampler 3, Davie 3.
•••
Newberry won the men’s game 76-64.