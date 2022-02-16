College basketball: Thorne sparks road win for Catawba women

Staff report

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Lyrik Thorne scored 25 points on 8-for-11 shooting, made six steals and led Catawba’s women’s basketball team to a 68-54 win at Newberry on Wednesday.

Sara McIntosh scored 15 for Catawba.

Ranked 22nd, Catawba forced 31 turnovers in a South Atlantic Conference win that kept the Indians (19-4, 16-4) in the league race.

First-place Wingate lost to Anderson on Wednesday.

Catawba’s defense took charge early, holding Newberry to five points in the first quarter, while Thorne was scoring seven.