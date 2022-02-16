College basketball: Thorne sparks road win for Catawba women

Published 10:16 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022

By Mike London

Catawba's Lyrik Thorne led the Indians to victory Wednesday. JON C. LAKEY/SALISBURY POST FILE PHOTO
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Lyrik Thorne scored 25 points on 8-for-11 shooting, made six steals and led Catawba’s women’s basketball team to a 68-54 win at Newberry on Wednesday.
Sara McIntosh scored 15 for Catawba.
Ranked 22nd, Catawba forced 31 turnovers in a South Atlantic Conference win that kept the Indians (19-4, 16-4) in the league race.
First-place Wingate lost to Anderson on Wednesday.
Catawba’s defense took charge early, holding Newberry to five points in the first quarter, while Thorne was scoring seven.

McIntosh and Thorne got the first two buckets of the second quarter to give Catawba an 18-5 lead.

Catawba took a 34-25 lead to the halftime break.

When Newberry (10-15, 10-12) turned it over 10 times in the third quarter, it was all over.

Catawba got out-rebounded, shot 39 percent and was 1-for-16 on 3-pointers, but turnovers made the difference.

Newberry shot 34 percent.

Catawba’s final home game of the regular season is against Anderson on Saturday. Anderson is the hottest team in the league and has won nine straight.

Catawba         14  20  15  19 — 68

Newberry        5   20  10   19  — 54

CATAWBA — Thorne 25, McIntosh 15, Downs 8, Stanback 8, DeShazo 6, Wampler 3, Davie 3.

•••

Newberry won the men’s game 76-64.

 

 

