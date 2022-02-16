Blotter: Cars spray painted with profanities on West Thomas Street

SALISBURY — Police say vehicles at or near four different houses were vandalized with spray paint in the 100 block of West Thomas Street.

The incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a Salisbury Police incident report. Someone spray-painted profanities on the windows of multiple vehicles as well and random markings on windows and the vehicles’ body.

Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department said the incident was domestic in nature. A suspect hasn’t yet been identified.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• An officer at Piedmont Correctional Institution reported Tuesday he was assaulted by an inmate in December.

• A person reported an assault Tuesday in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman reported credit card fraud Tuesday in the 800 block of East Innes Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man reported a suspicious fire Monday in the 5600 block of Foster Road in Woodleaf. The man, who works for the Scotch-Irish Fire Department, said he was returning home from a previous call early Monday morning when he saw a small home on fire in the woods. The house was burned nearly to the ground when he arrived. No one lived in the home and it hasn’t been connected to electricity, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Nearby residents have reported suspicious vehicles parked in the driveway recently, the Sheriff’s Office said.

• A man’s trailer was stolen Monday in the 2800 block of South River Church Road in Woodleaf.

• Kimani Jamaul Brooks, 43, was charged Monday with misdemeanor assault and battery in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• Grady Richard Johnson, 47, was charged Monday with assault on a female.