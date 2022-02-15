Sports: Jaguars win another championship
Published 2:44 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Staff report
The Salisbury Academy varsity boys basketball program captured its fourth consecutive conference championship.
The top-seeded Jaguars defeated No. 2 seed Concordia 50-37 for the title.
Jacob Mills had nine first-quarter points to help the Jags to an 18-12 lead.
Stifling defense and terrific ball movement help the Jags secure the victory.
Mills had a game-high 23 points. John McCoy and Finnegan Avery had nine each. Abdul Eliwa added six, and Bryant Davis chipped in with three.
McCoy and Avery were named all-conference, while Jacob Mills won conference MVP honors.
The Jaguars went 13-0 and were coached by Antwaun Thompson.