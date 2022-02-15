Salisbury City Council to discuss purchase of new transit vehicle

SALISBURY — City Council members on Tuesday will consider the purchase of a new transit vehicle for its fixed and ADA/Paratransit routes.

The virtual meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live via salisburync.gov/webcast and the city’s Twitter and Facebook accounts. Anyone who wishes to speak during the public comment period must sign up by 5 p.m. Tuesday by contacting City Clerk Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov or 704-638-5233.

Salisbury’s Transit Department is requesting a replacement of a 2004 heavy duty Orion bus that has exceeded its useful life by eight years. The request is to purchase a 25-foot low-floor light duty transit vehicle for $191,642. A memo from Transit Director Rodney Harrison says the funding was approved in the 2021-22 budget.

The replacement vehicle will include a fare box and camera system, but it’s also expected to improve access, reliability of daily operations, lower the average age of the transit fleet and help keep the fleet in a state of good repair, Harrison says.

Harrison said in a memo it’s important to approve such a purchase now because delivery time can be 18 to 24 months. The vehicle would be used for the existing fixed and ADA/Paratransit routes.

The city is slated to receive $480,000 from the Federal Transit Administration for buses and bus facilities as part of a grant to ultimately purchase four light duty vehicles, with a match required from the city.

In other items on the agenda:

• The council will consider a $6,950 ordinance amendment to the 2021-22 budget to appropriate donations received for recreation programs and special events to help address public safety concerns among youth.

• The council will consider adopting 2022 priority goals and outcomes.

• The council will receive a presentation and consider approving an ordinance to establish the existing Public Art Committee as its own commission.

• The council will consider 26 appointments to the city’s boards and commissions as some sitting members’ terms are set to expire March 31. Two terms are set to expire on the Alternate Methods of Design Commission; two on the Community Appearance Commission; three on the Greenway, Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee; three on the Historic Preservation Commission; four on the Housing Advocacy Commission; two on the Human Relations Council; two on the Hurley Park Advisory Board; two on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board; three on the Planning Board/Board of Adjustment; one on the Transportation Advisory Board and two on the Tree Board. The city has received applications from 20 members of the public, and more than a dozen commission members are eligible for reappointment.

• The council will consider approving a variance to the city’s uniform construction standards to comply with state standards related to the minimum drop through sanitary sewer manholes for Granges America.

• The council will consider authorizing Interim City Manager Brian Hiatt to execute a revised, $99,177 contract with Cary-based WithersRavenel for engineering services related to the watershed analysis of the Jump and Run branch.

• The council will receive a request for voluntary annexation of two parcels totaling 44.67 acres on Henderson Grown Church Road.

• The Salisbury Customer Service Center will phase out its utility payment drop boxes in Rowan County on April 1. Residents who use the drop box will receive individual correspondence about this change. Residents are encouraged to visit salisburync.gov/billpay to set up free electronic billing or contact the Customer Service Center at 704-638-5300 for additional options.