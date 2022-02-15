Reservation deadline is today for Chamber’s Legislative Breakfast

SALISBURY — Today at 5 p.m. is the deadline to register for the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s State Legislative Breakfast on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at the Country Club of Salisbury.

The event will feature Sen. Carl Ford, Rep. Julia Howard, Rep. Wayne Sasser and Rep. Harry Warren, who will provide updates on how they plan to help move Rowan County forward during the 2022 state legislative session. The Chamber’s Governmental Affairs Committee has developed a list of priority projects and business advocacy issues for the legislators to discuss.

The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com.