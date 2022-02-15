High school sports: McArthur honored at North

Staff report

SPENCER — North Rowan saluted junior receiver Amari McArthur on Monday.

He received a commemorative ball from head football coach Nygel Pearson for breaking multiple school records during the football season.

McArthur (6-3, 190) had 54 receptions as a junior and set new standards for the Cavaliers for touchdown catches in a season (16) and receiving yards in a season (1,191).

Known as “The General,” he broke the single-game record for receiving yards with 273 yards on five receptions against North Stanly.

He could break all the school career receiving records next fall.

Besides the 16 receiving touchdowns, McArthur had a rushing touchdown and a punt return touchdown.

McArthur is competing now for the Cavaliers in basketball.

He won the 100 meters in the Rowan County Track and Field Championships in 2021.