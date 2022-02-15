High school basketball tournaments: West boys win thriller

From staff reports

HUNTERSVILLE — Will Givens made a clutch jumper with 4.5 seconds left to lift West Rowan to a 58-56 win at Lake Norman Charter on Monday in the first round of the South Piedmont Conference Tournament.

Under unusual circumstances, the fourth-seeded Falcons (11-9) were on the road against the fifth-seeded Knights.

Lake Norman Charter had an opportunity for a final shot, but West’s Kayvone Norman forced a turnover.

It was a see-saw struggle. West led 14-5 at the outset, but slid behind 29-26 at halftime.

Athan Gill scored 17 to lead the Falcons before fouling out with about a minute left.

Givens made three 3-pointers and scored 15. Noah Loeblein helped out with two 3-pointers and eight points. Levon Jacobs also scored eight.

West plays top-seeded and unbeaten Central Cabarrus tonight at Concord in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m.

West 16 10 19 13 — 58

LNC 13 16 12 15 — 56

WEST — Gill 17, Givens 15, Loeblein 8, Jacobs 8, Noble 6, Norman 4.

•••

HUNTERSVILLE — South Rowan’s girls lost to Lake Norman Charter for the third time, falling 69-47 in a first-round SPC matchup.

The fifth-seeded Raiders (10-13) stayed in the game for three quarters, but the fourth-seeded Knights took charge in the final one.

“We played hard and well for three quarters, but didn’t finish strong enough,” South coach Alex Allen said. “Hopefully, we’ll be in the playoffs. These girls have improved so much.”

South could make the playoffs, but the Raiders are on the edge in the 32-team 3A West bracket. They’ll find out Saturday when pairings are released.

Mackenzie Chabala led South with a career-high 21 points. The junior surpassed 500 for her career.

Bethany Rymer scored 14 for the Raiders. Madilyn Cherry scored nine.

Jade Taylor (19 points), Marissa Sorvillo (17) and Brooklin Leak (15) paced the Knights.

Lake Norman Charter plays top-seeded Carson tonight at 6 p.m. at Concord.

South 12 8 16 11 — 47

LNC 17 9 19 24 — 69

SOUTH — Chabala 21, Rymer 14, Cherry 9, Dextraze 2, Childers 1.

•••

KANNAPOLIS — Carson’s boys struggled for the third time this season to solve Northwest Cabarrus’ defense and lost 53-40 in a first-round SPC game.

It’s expected to be a season-ender for the sixth-seeded Cougars (6-19), who finished the season playing their best ball and beat East Rowan in a tourney play-in game on Saturday.

None of the Cougars scored in double figures. Cameron Burleyson led with nine points. Colin Ball scored eight.

Trent Grigley had 15 for the third-seeded Trojans.

Northwest will take on tournament host Concord, the No. 2 seed, on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Carson 6 11 8 15 — 40

NWC 11 16 13 13 — 53

CARSON — Burleyson 9, Ball 8, Howard 5, Taylor 5, Beasley 4, Burris 3, Collins 3, McBride 3.

•••

SPENCER — North Rowan’s girls got 21 points from Hannah Wilkerson and 20 from Bailee Goodlett and routed Thomasville 61-12 in a first round game in the Central Carolina Conference Tournament.

Wilkerson and Goodlett had five steals each, as the Cavaliers ended the seventh-seeded Bulldogs’ season.

Chloee Stoner and Brittany Ellis added six points each for the second-seeded Cavaliers (17-7). Ellis had seven rebounds.

All seven Cavaliers scored.

North advanced to a Thursday semifinal against third-seeded Lexington. That will be played at 6 p.m. on the Yellow Jackets’ home floor. Lexington romped 72-30 against East Davidson on Monday.

NORTH — Wilkerson 21, Bailee Goodlett 20, Stoner 6, Ellis 6, Bloom Goodlett 4, Elder 2, Stockton 2.

•••

SPENCER — North Rowan’s third-seeded boys got scoring from 13 players and won 77-51 against sixth-seeded South Davidson in a CCC first-round game.

The Wildcats stayed with the Cavaliers for a half, but North broke it open with a 31-point third quarter.

Freshman Jericho Charleston led North with 12 points. Quashawn Carpenter made three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Hayden Smith scored 26 to lead the Wildcats.

North will tangle with second-seeded Thomasville in a Thursday semifinal. That game will be played at Lexington at 7:30 p.m.

S. Davidson 17 9 10 15 — 51

North Rowan 15 9 31 22 — 77

NORTH — Charleston 12, Q. Carpenter 11, Hanson 8, O’Kelly 7, Hailey 6, Morrow 6, McArthur 6, Alexander 5, Whitney 5, Maxwell 4, Smith 3, D. Carpenter 2, Blakely 2.