College softball: Catawba starts 2-0

Published 1:28 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022

By Mike London

Catawba's Brittany Ireland. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

Some South Atlantic Conference softball teams have played a dozen games already.

Catawba got started on Sunday with a doubleheader sweep at home against USC Aiken.

With  a lot of freshmen and a lot of new faces, Catawba won 9-8 in nine innings and 9-4.

The pitching wasn’t overwhelming, but newcomers Lauren Brickey and Salem Finney gave the Indians a chance to win and the bats did the rest.

Freshman Kary Hales (Carson) had a phenomenal debut for the Indians with four hits and three RBIs in the opener. Freshman Bailey Leonard scored three runs. Bailey Benton, one of the handful of returners for the Indians, had three hits.

Brittany Ireland, the biggest returning bat for the Indians, did some serious slugging in the nightcap with three hits, including a homer, and four RBIs.

Freshman Courtnee Carter homered and knocked in three. Brooke Lowery (South Rowan) had two RBIs.

Next for Catawba is a non-conference doubleheader Thursday at UNC Pembroke.

