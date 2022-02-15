College baseball: Catawba’s Gilks is SAC Pitcher of the Week

Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022

By Mike London

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s Ben Gilks is the SAC Pitcher of the Week.

It’s early for complete games, but Gilks, who is being counted by head coach Jim Gantt as a weekend starter, went nine innings to shut out Shippensburg 4-0 on Sunday.

Gilks struck out six, walked none and allowed five hits.

Gilks was born in Canada. He was a high school standout at Cuthbertson in Waxhaw. He pitched for Guilford Tech before coming to Catawba.

Gilks was 2-1 for the Indians last season. He has walked only one of the 51 batters he’s faced so far this season.

Luke Spiva carried Catawba’s offense on Sunday with a 4-for-4 effort. Carlos Lara drew two walks and scored twice.

Second baseman Joe Butts is batting .370 in the early going and has knocked in nine runs.

Catawba (4-3) plays Mount Olive at home on Tuesday afternoon.

 

 

 

 

 

