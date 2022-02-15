Blotter: Feb. 15

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Friday reported a burglary in the 300 block of Barbour Street in Salisbury.

• A larceny was reported Friday in the 200 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury. The total estimated loss was $300.

• A body was found Friday in the 300 block of Sunfish Terrance in Salisbury. The cause of death is suspected to be an overdose.

• A man reported a stolen trailer Saturday in the 2900 block of Hall Road in Mount Ulla. The trailer was valued at $2,000.

• A man on Saturday reported an assault Saturday at the intersection of Crestwood Drive and Saw Road in China Grove.

• Neice Motorsports on Saturday reported a stolen generator in the 400 block of Performance Road in Mooresville.

• An overdose was reported Sunday in the 200 block of Winding Way in Salisbury.

• A woman reported an accidental shooting Sunday in the 300 block of Leach Road in Salisbury.

• Zahnigel Marquice Harris, 18, was charged Sunday with possessing a stolen vehicle on Interstate 85.

• Basil Khalef Tarboro, 19, was charged Friday with possessing a stolen firearm on Interstate 85.

• Christopher Lynn Short, 40, was charged Friday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance in the 600 block of Franklin Street in China Grove.

• Rodney Markeith Jones, 41, was charged Saturday with possessing a schedule two controlled substance in the 100 block of Willow Lane in Salisbury.

• Willie James Alexander, 51, was charged Saturday with an employment security law violation at the intersection of Kepley Road and Statesville Boulevard.

• Katlyn Dawn Weddington, 25, was charged Saturday with felony possession of schedule two controlled substance in the 6500 block of U.S. 601 in Salisbury.

• Francisca Penda Sola, 60, was charged Saturday with assaulting a child in the 100 block of Jessica Lane in Woodleaf.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A drug overdose was reported Monday in the 200 block of North Long Street in Salisbury.

• Walmart reported a larceny Monday with a total estimated loss of $652 in the 300 block of South Arlington Street in Salisbury.

• Credit card fraud was reported Monday in the 1900 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.