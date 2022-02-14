Man faces assault, abuse charges for injuring son

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man faces assault and child abuse charges after he allegedly injured his son.

Raylon Ossie Coleman, 22, was charged Sunday with felony child abuse, assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault on a child. Coleman turned himself in at the Rowan County Magistrates office Sunday on the outstanding warrants dated Jan. 2.

Salisbury Police Lt. Justin Crews said Coleman brought his son back to the boy’s mother with an open wound on his face, which prompted an investigation.

Coleman was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $10,000 bond.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• Police investigated a shots fired call in the 800 block of East Liberty Street early Sunday. A witness said he heard gunshots and saw a man and woman running away. The woman was holding her side. No one reported being shot, but officers found one shell casing at the scene.

• A tractor trailer struck a pole Friday in the 200 block of West Innes Street and left the scene.

• A woman reported a stolen package Friday in the 600 block of Industrial Avenue.

• A woman reported a stolen vehicle Friday in the 200 block of Sunset Drive.

• A drug overdose was reported Friday in the 700 block of Wiley Avenue.

• People reported shots fired in the 1100 block of South Main Street, near Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Spent shell casings were recovered, but there were not injuries or property damage.

• Drugs were found Friday in the Rowan Medical Center emergency room in the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A fight was reported Thursday in the 100 block of St. Luke’s Church Road at East Rowan High School.

• A catalytic converter was stolen Thursday from a home in the 1900 block of Old Union Church Road in Salisbury.

• Jacob Christopher Clark, 29, was charged Thursday with felony breaking and entering.