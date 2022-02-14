East Gold Hill Fire Department receives upgraded fire protection rating

GOLD HILL — The East Gold Hill Rural Fire Department has received an upgraded fire protection rating — from Class 6 to Class 4.

The rating became effective Feb. 1.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief (Matthew) Brock for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said in a news release. “The citizens in the Town of these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

The rating increase is a result of a routine inspection that looked for proper staffing, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance, communications capabilities and availability of water. An improved fire protection rating may help with commercial or residential property insurance.

The rating system ranges from 1 (highest) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state), with most rural departments falling into the 9S category. While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district. Higher ratings can also significantly lower homeowners insurance rates in that fire district.