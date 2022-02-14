Blotter: Man charged with assaulting child

Francisco Penda Sola, 60, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Saturday with assault on a child under 12 and second degree trespassing.

Sola shoved a 9-year-old child off of a front porch and onto a yard ornament and was trespassing on a home at the 2400 block of Needmore Road, according to a warrant for his arrest. Sola was issued a $1,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

In other weekend crime reports:

• Dustin Thomas Dostroph, 41, of Mooresville was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Saturday with felony possession with intent to sell or distribute, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dostroph was in possession of 5.7 grams, or 0.2 ounces, of MDPV, according to the warrant for his arrest. MDPV is known more commonly as “bath salts,” a drug that often has hallucinogenic effects. Dostroph was also in possession of a glass smoking pipe and marijuana grinder. Dostroph was issued a $5,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

• William Alexander Turner, 45, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and aggravated assault. Turner allegedly caused a laceration to a victim’s head by striking her with a blunt object.

• Richard Pressley, 53, of China Grove was charged by the China Grove Police Department with two counts of felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Pressley was issued a $8,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Sonia Michelle Absher, 38, of China Grove was charged by the China Grove Police Department with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 ounces. Absher was issued a $4,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Ashley Marie Keeteman, 27, of Concord was charged by the Kannapolis Police Department Friday with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• A John Doe of unknown age was charged by the Salisbury Police Department Sunday with second degree trespassing, communicating threats and intoxicated and disruptive. The man was publicly intoxicated at the Westside Manor Apartments on Statesville Boulevard, where he allegedly told a person that he would smack her in the face, according to the warrant for his arrest.