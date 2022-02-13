Business roundup: Ahold Delhaize to host hiring event for warehouse workers Feb. 22

SALISBURY – Ahold Delhaize will be hosting an open house hiring event on Feb. 22 from 5-10 p.m. at 2085 Harrison Rd.

Ahold Delhaize’s distribution center in Salisbury provides services to about 280 area Food Lion stores.

The company is hiring for warehouse associate positions at an hourly rate from $19.50 to $24.50 with paid time off and sick pay. Additional perks include production incentives, career growth opportunities and an “excellent” benefits package.

For more information, call 704-310-4966, 704-633-8250 Ext. 6273 or visit adusasc.com.

Rowan County’s December unemployment rate shows slight improvement

SALISBURY — Rowan County’s unemployment rate continued to improve in December, dropping slightly from 3.3% to 3.2%, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Unemployment rates decreased in 91 of North Carolina’s counties, increased in four and remained unchanged in five. All fifteen of the state’s meteor arrears experienced rate decreases. The numbers have not been seasonally adjusted, meaning seasonal hiring patterns were not taken into account.

Rowan County’s December unemployment rate of 3.2% was on par with the state’s average unemployment rate. The county’s rate was slightly higher than that of its neighbors. Davie had the lowest rate at 2.7%, followed by Stanly at 2.8%, Davidson at 2.9% and Iredell at 3%.

Rowan’s rate was significantly lower than the county’s December 2020 rate of 6.4%. Of Rowan County’s 66,490 person labor force, only 2,097 individuals were unemployed in December. The number of workers employed statewide increased in December by 13,301 to 4,909,662, while those unemployed decreased by 9,893 to 160,692.

Kannapolis Fire Department offers free training for locals with Citizens Fire Academy

KANNAPOLIS – The public can get a first-hand look at how the city of Kannapolis Fire Department trains and responds to the emergency needs of the community by attending the Citizens Fire Academy.

The Citizens Fire Academy is a 10-week course offered free to residents of Kannapolis who would like to have a better understanding of fire department operations and how the department assists citizens when an emergency happens. The academy will also teach the dangers of fire and how a person can protect themselves and their homes.

Course topics include:

• Station tours/department overview.

• History of fire service and life of a firefighter.

• Hazardous materials response.

• Fire prevention, education and investigation.

• Emergency vehicle driving, rescue operations and thermal imaging.

• Hose operation and live fire experience.

The academy will be held from 6 – 9 p.m. on Tuesday evenings at Kannapolis City Hall, beginning March 1. To apply for the free academy, you must be a resident of Kannapolis and over the age of 18. Space is limited. To apply, complete an application available at www.kannapolisnc.gov/Government-Departments/Fire/Citizens-Fire-Academy. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Rowan EDC announces partnership with Chamber, RoleCall for talent attraction campaign

SALISBURY – The Rowan Economic Development Council is partnering with the Rowan Chamber of Commerce to engage RoleCall in a comprehensive talent attraction campaign to bring more workers to Rowan County.

RoleCall, a national talent attraction firm, will build a custom customer relationship management platform to be used on a new talent attraction website. In addition, they will work with Rowan County employers to build a “talent task force” to help recruit and find employment for potential new workers, as well as assisting with a national digital marketing campaign to raise awareness.

“The Rowan Chamber is excited to partner with the Rowan EDC on the Talent Attraction plan,” Chamber President Elaine Spalding said in a news release. “Our business community needs this focused strategy with the current labor shortage issues and recovery from the pandemic.”

The Rowan EDC previously worked with RoleCall for an assessment and to develop a talent attraction strategy. Co-founders Tim Carty and Winona Dimeo-Ediger visited Rowan in September and met with several workforce partners and employers to learn about the strengths and challenges in recruiting additional workforce.

Atrium Health invests in Forward Rowan Campaign

SALISBURY – Atrium Health has joined the Rowan Economic Development Council’s Forward Rowan campaign as a bronze sponsor.

Between Atrium Health’s addition, and several companies renewing their investments, the Forward Rowan campaign has surpassed its original stretch goal of $1.25 million. More than 50 companies and individuals have invested in the Forward Rowan campaign since it kicked off in 2020.

“We’re grateful for the commitment shown by the Rowan County business community as we surpass our original Forward Rowan campaign goals,” Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President, said in a news release. “We appreciate Atrium Health’s investment, and we look forward to continuing to work towards our three guiding principals: reducing poverty, increasing prosperity and improving quality of life.”

Forward Rowan focuses on the needs of existing businesses that form the core of our county’s economy by offering investment and marketing opportunities, expansion and support.

Infiltrator Water Technologies celebrates 35th Anniversary

SALISBURY – Infiltrator Water Technologies is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Though its corporate headquarters is in Connecticut, Infiltrator houses one of its six EZflow Manufacturing Plants in Salisbury on Corporate Center Drive.

“The Salisbury EZflow location has been very successful due to nearby shipping lanes it can support and the very healthy construction market in North Carolina,” Infiltrator Water Technologies Executive Vice President Roy Moore said in a news release. “Infiltrator is planning for continued healthy growth from the Salisbury EZflow location and the North Carolina market.”

Infiltrator has sought to create new and innovative solutions for wastewater and water management while remaining environmentally friendly by using recycled plastics for 95% of its materials. The EZflow products produced in Salisbury replace mined gravel with an environmentally conscious recycled plastic alternative. The EZflow products help the septic industry by providing easy to install, smaller footprint septic systems that save homeowners and builders time and money.

North Carolina Labor Department urges businesses to apply for safety awards

RALIEGH – The N.C. Department of Labor is now accepting applications from businesses that qualify for a workplace safety award.

Safety awards are given to companies that achieve above-average worker safety and health programs.

“I am looking forward to kicking off the 2022 safety awards banquet season,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said in a news release. “After one year of entirely virtual banquets in 2020, and another year of a mixture of virtual and in-person banquets in 2021, I look forward to returning to a normal awards season this year.”

Businesses that qualify for a safety award must meet two requirements: they must be free of fatalities during the calendar year at the site for which they are applying, and the site’s injury and illness rate must be at least 50% below that of their industry’s average rate during the same period.

A million-hour award is presented to businesses that accumulate one million employee work hours with no injuries or illnesses resulting in days away from work. Gold awards are given to those businesses achieving a below-average incident rate based on days away, restricted activity or job transfer. Silver awards are based solely on days employees spent away from work.

Award recipients will be honored in their communities throughout the state at safety awards banquets co-sponsored by the N.C. Department of Labor and local chambers of commerce and other organizations.

For more information on the Safety Awards Program or to download an application, go to www.labor.nc.gov/safety-and-health/recognition-programs/safety-awards-program. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15.

Wendy Harris installed as 2022 NC Realtors president

GREENSBORO – Fayetteville NC Realtor Wendy Harris was installed as 2022 NC Realtors president during a ceremony in Greensboro earlier this month.

Under the theme of “Building Bridges that last 100 Years,” Harris hopes to strengthen North Carolina’s communities through affordability, availability and sustainability.

“In the next 100 years, I would like everyone in the state of North Carolina—when they think housing, economic development, industry, taxes, insurance—I want them to consider how will this impact the people who live in this state,” Harris said in a news release. “Everything starts and ends at home. I want NC Realtors to be the first, best and last organization everyone goes to for information and perspective.”

Harris is a second-generation NC Realtor, owner of Team Harris Real Estate and has been actively involved in real estate since 2001. She graduated from St. Andrews College in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in International Business and minor in Spanish. She is a licensed broker, accredited buyers representative, certified international property specialist, certified residential specialist, a military relocation professional, notary public and has hosted a live radio show for the past decade.