Area Sports: Cox wins wrestling regional, lots of Rowan state qualifiers

From staff reports

South Rowan senior Jacob Cox’s bid for a third individual wrestling state championship is under way.

Cox won the 3A Midwest Regional championship at 138 pounds on Saturday at Eastern Guilford.

Cox had a first-round bye. He had a pin in the quarterfinals, won by tech fall in the semis and took a 15-4 major decision in the championship match.

Top four placers in the regionals advanced to state competition in Greensboro, Thursday through Saturday. Championship finals are at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

South’s Mateo Diaz Ruiz was regional runner-up at 106 pounds.

East Rowan state qualifiers were Leah Edwards (4th, 113), Luke Heglar (3rd, 120) and Shayden Edwards (3rd, 132).

Carson qualifiers were Christian Kluttz (4th, 132) and Ian Shue (4th, 195).

West Rowan qualifiers were Kevin Obrein (4th, 120), Jacob Perry (2nd, 126), Brian Taylor (4th, 138), CJ Harrill (4th, 170) and Christian Hercules (3rd, 285).

West placed fifth in the team scoring.

•••

In the 2A Midwest Regional at Cabarrus Arena, Salisbury’s Reed Fugle (220) and Jaden Gaither (285) placed third.

•••

In the 4A Midwest Regional at Cabarrus Arena, A.L. Brown’s Trevor Freeman (120) and Davie’s Hunter Testa (182) won regional championships.

Davie also qualified Jack Jarvis (2nd, 170), Colin Bailey (3rd, 152) and Brysen Goodbey (4th, 220)

A.L. Brown’s Gavin Hartsell was runner-up at 182.

Davie was sixth in the team scoring.

Indoor track

Marcus Cook broke school records as a Salisbury football receiver in the fall, and he continued an exciting school year on Friday.

Cook won the triple jump in the 1A/2A State Championships for indoor track held in Winston-Salem with an effort of 44 feet, 11 inches.

Cook placed third in the triple jump in the outdoor 2A State Championships in June with a 42-5 measurement.

•••

In the girls 1000 meters on Friday, Salisbury’s Sutton Webb placed second in 3:13.75.

•••

North Rowan girls Aniya Brown and Tai’lah Ward placed in two events each.

Ward was second in the 55 meter hurdles in 8.78 seconds. She was fifth in the 300 meters with a time of 43.80 seconds.

Brown took third in the triple jump (35-5) and fifth in the 55 meter hurdles in 9.33.

•••

In the 4A Championships on Saturday, A.L. Brown’s Daunte Marshall had a third-place finish in the 55 meter hurdles in 7.84 seconds.

•••

South Rowan’s Eli Julian placed fourth in the 1600 in Saturday’s 3A Championships.

The sophomore ran 4:25.44, the fastest time ever recorded for a Rowan runner in the event.

Track standout

Mack McMillon, a North Rowan athlete who won the discus in the 2003 Rowan County Track and Field Championships, has passed away at 35.

Swimming

The 3A State Championships were held on Friday in Cary.

Carson’s Cooper Sever was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.16) and sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:48.57).

South Rowan girls relay teams were 19th and 21st in their two events.

•••

In the 1A/2A State Championships, Salisbury’s girls scored 34 points.

Ava Morris was 11th in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.3.

Sage Huffman was 15th in the 50 freestyle in 27.47.

Huffman and Morris teamed with Lucy Heilig and Kate Burton for 11th in the 200 free relay and 10th in the 400 free relay.

Jayvee boys

Dyzarious Carpenter scored 36 points for North Rowan’s jayvees on Friday. Jayden Polk and Jeremiah Alford also were in double figures for the Cavaliers.

Golf aces

At Rolling Hills, Jeff McEnteer made a hole-in one on the par-4 16th hole with a driver.

He was playing with Henry Morgan, Arnold Herring, Azalee Huneycutt and Bill Peak.

•••

Ray Pope made a hole-in-one on No, 5 at The Revival Golf Course at the Crescent on Wednesday.

Pope used a 7-iron from the gold tees. The feat was witnessed by Larry Petrea, Mike Blume and Rob Shoe.

NFL

Javon Hargrave (North Rowan) was credited with three tackles, including a sack, in the Pro Bowl.

Hargrave had 7.5 sacks during the regular season and one more in the playoffs for the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was a top-five interior defensive lineman based on his 2021 season.

Hargrave, 29, was credited with 32 plays blown up, meaning stopping the offense for negative or no gain.

He was one of only seven interior defensive linemen tallying 60 pressures and may receive a lucrative contract extension from the Eagles.

Blue Bears basketball

Livingstone’s men’s basketball team got scoring from 14 players and romped 94-75 at rival J.C. Smith on Saturday.

O’Koye Parker scored 17 and Tre Booker had 13 to lead the way for the Blue Bears.

Livingstone was 9-for-16 on 3-pointers, with Booker going 3-for-4.

•••

J.C. Smith won the women’s game, with the Golden Bulls thumping the Blue Bears 67-51.

It was 28-11 after the first quarter.

Andresia Alexander led Livingstone with nine points.

Indians basketball

Catawba’s men’s basketball team lost 68-64 at Carson-Newman on Saturday.

Bernard Pelote had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Indians.Peyton Gerald scored 16.

Catawba made only eight turnovers but couldn’t overcome 38-percent shooting.

Tripp Davis scored 21 for the Eagles.

•••

Catawba women’s basketball got a big 56-52 win at Carson-Newman on Saturday to avenge a loss to the Eagles in Salisbury.

Catawba (18-4, 15-4) built a 14-point lead after three quarters and held off a late rush by the Eagles.

Shemya Stanback (A.L. Brown) led the Indians with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Janiya Downs (South Rowan) had seven points and five rebounds.

Women’s basketball

Guilford’s Carleigh Perry (Carson) had four points, nine rebounds, three steals and three assists before fouling out in Saturday’s 75-60 loss to Washington & Lee.

•••

UNC Asheville’s Abigail Wilson (West Rowan) had seven points and three rebounds in a 61-52 loss to Hampton on Saturday.

•