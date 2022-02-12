College basketball: Blistering start leads Heels over Seminoles; Deacs, Wolfpack stumble

Published 5:41 pm Saturday, February 12, 2022

By Post Sports

Caleb Love had 18 points in UNC's rout of Florida State. File photo courtesy of the ACC

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL — Caleb Love scored 18 points and North Carolina used a dominating first half, including scoring the first 18 points of the game, to roll to a 94-74 win over Florida State on Saturday.

Amando Bacot had his 19th double-double with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting and 14 rebounds for the Tar Heels (18-7, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). RJ Davis and Brady Manek both added 16 points.

North Carolina made 7 of 10 shots, including three 3s and a three-point play, while FSU missed its first nine shots with three turnovers before making a free throw at the 13:03 mark.

Cam’Ron Fletcher made Florida State’s first basket at 11:32, making the score 24-3. The Seminoles missed 10 shots and had four turnovers. It was 62-24 at the half, the largest lead the Tar Heels ever had in a league game.

Florida State (13-11, 6-8) lost its sixth straight after winning five straight, including an overtime win over Duke.

Miami 76, Wake Forest 72

WINSTON-SALEM — Kameron McGusty scored 22 points and Isaiah Wong added 20 to rally Miami to victory over Wake Forest.

Wong had a pair of free throws to break a tie at 67 with 2:45 to go and McGusty followed with a 3-pointer with 90 seconds remaining. Alondes Williams made a layup for the Demon Deacons but McGusty answered that for a 74-69 lead with 45 seconds left.

Wong nailed a clutch jumper to restore a two-possession game as the Hurricanes ran the clock down to 11 seconds.

The Hurricanes (18-7, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) also  won the first meeting 92-84 on Jan. 1.

Williams scored 25 points to lead Wake Forest (20-6, 10-5).

The Demon Deacons go to Duke on Tuesday.

Pitt 71, NC State 69

PITTSBURGH — John Hugley had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Ithiel Horton scored four key points in the final 17 seconds to lead Pittsburgh to victory over North Carolina State.

A layup by Horton gave Pitt a 67-63 lead with 17 seconds remaining. Thomas Allen then hit a 3-pointer to draw the Wolfpack within one. NC State sent Horton to the line with nine seconds remaining and he hit both for a 69-66 lead. Both teams fouled on the ensuing possessions and time ran out on the Wolfpack.

Horton and Jamarius Burton scored 17 points each for Pittsburgh.

Dereon Seabron led NC State (10-16, 3-12 ACC) with 17 points and Jericole Hellems added 10. Terquavion Smith, who averages 15.5 points per game, scored six on 2-of-12 shooting.

The Panthers are 10-16, 5-10.

NC State had defeated Pitt 11 times in a row, dating to Jan. 4, 2014. The loss extends NC State’s conference losing streak to six games.

Rhode Island 72, Davidson 65

KINGSTON, R.I.  — Jeremy Sheppard had 23 points as Rhode Island got past Davidson.

Makhi Mitchell had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Rhode Island (13-10, 4-7 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Makhel Mitchell added 11 points. Antwan Walker had seven rebounds.

Foster Loyer had 20 points for the Wildcats (20-4, 10-2), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Hyunjung Lee added 17 points. Michael Jones had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Davidson defeated Rhode Island 72-68 on Jan. 8.

UNC Asheville 83,  South Carolina Upstate 56

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Drew Pember had 29 points as UNC Asheville romped past South Carolina Upstate.

Pember hit 14 of 16 from the free-throw line. LJ Thorpe had 19 points and six assists for UNC Asheville (14-11, 6-6 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones added 12 points.

Bryson Mozone had 15 points for the Spartans (10-14, 7-5).  Jordan Gainey, the Spartans’ second leading scorer heading into the contest, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).

Georgia State 58, Appalachian State 49

BOONE — Jalen Thomas had 16 points as Georgia State got past Appalachian State.

Kane Williams had 12 points for Georgia State (11-10, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Justin Roberts added 11 points. Corey Allen had 10 points.

Appalachian State scored 16 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Justin Forrest had 12 points for the Mountaineers (16-11, 10-4). Adrian Delph added 12 points and seven rebounds.  Appalachian State defeated Georgia State 61-60 on Jan. 20.

Towson 86, Elon 50

TOWSON, Md. — Charles Thompson had 20 points and blocked four shots as Towson rolled past Elon.

Thompson knocked down 9 of 11 shots from the floor for the Tigers (19-7, 10-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Towson led 42-16 at halftime. Elon’s first-half points were a season low for the team. Hunter McIntosh and reserve Zac Ervin scored nine points apiece to lead the Phoenix (8-18, 5-8).

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix for the season. Towson defeated Elon 59-54 on Jan. 15.

