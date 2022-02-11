Quotes of the week: ‘Everybody is heartbroken’

“Everybody is heartbroken for the children. We’re not scared. We’re just so sad that something like this happened.”

— Jayne Land, who also lives on Maupin Avenue where police arrested a couple on attempted murder and felony child abuse charges involving their adopted son

“In this crazy, busy world, you need to stop and notice the little things. It’s important to stop and really observe and appreciate the beauty in what God has created, even worms.”

— Ashley Grubb, eighth grade science teacher at North Hills Christian School as students tested whether worms have nerve endings

“When Dollar General approached us about this project, it was to offer a grocery component to their existing offerings. That seems to be what the area needs.”

— Victor Wallace, whose real estate firm owns property where Dollar General wants to open a new location

“Upgrading and expanding our recreational program attracts new residents and new businesses.”

— Diane Seaford, Landis town manager on plans for using $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding

“We’re excited to welcome back our passionate fans who travel from across the South to celebrate with us against the backdrop of beautiful, historic downtown Salisbury.”

— Joy Ritchie Harper, vice president of marketing for Cheerwine on plans for the return of the festival celebrating the soft drink on May 21

“If you’re going to do something, let’s do it right.”

— Brian Hightower, board of education member on cost estimates for a new K-8 school skyrocketing from $55 million to $69.6 million

“Because of a partisan vote of the court, we will draw maps for the fourth time in four years. It’s absurd.”

— N.C. Sen. Carl Ford, Republican representing Stanly and Rowan counties after a ruling from the state’s Supreme Court throwing out the latest redistricting map

“The game doesn’t know how old you are. It’s still 60 feet and turn left.”

— Mandy Morgan, Catawba softball coach after losing a number of key players to graduation

“I think I’m the only one on this ticket with a day job and a small business as well.”

— Ted Budd, U.S. Senate candidate at a Landis breakfast gathering of Republicans