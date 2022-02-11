Fire caused by candles kills elderly Kannapolis man

KANNAPOLIS – An 88-year-old man was identified to be the victim of the fire in Kannapolis on Thursday.

Joseph Brooks died during an accidental fire started in a home at 5501 Dogwood Blvd. caused by candles burning near flammable materials. The fire was reported to 911 early Thursday afternoon by a person who lives in the home.

Kannapolis firefighters rescued the man’s wife, 82-year-old Barbara Brooks. She has been transferred to Baptist Hospital for further treatment of her injuries.