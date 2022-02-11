Blotter: Feb. 11

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Reports:

• A student was found in possession of three vapes containing THC at West Rowan High School in the 8000 block of NC 801 Highway in Mount Ulla on Wednesday.

• A fight took place at East Rowan High School in the 100 block of St. Luke Church Road on Wednesday.

• An estimated $20,ooo was stolen from the 1000 block of Emmanuel Church Road on Wednesday.

• Andrew John Hendry, 38, was charged Wednesday with to personal property in connection with an incident at the Rowan County Detention Annex in the 400 block of Grace Church Road in Salisbury.

In Salisbury Police Reports:

• A man reported $80 was stolen from him during a robbery in the 100 block of Huntington Drive in Salisbury on Thursday.

• A man reported breaking and entering as well as larceny at the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA in the 800 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury on Thursday.

• A hit-and-run was reported in the 500 block of South Clay Street in Salisbury on Thursday.

• Dermorris Sequan Sloan, 41, was arrested for possession of controlled substances at Town Creek Self Storage in the 1300 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury on Thursday.