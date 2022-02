Grace Chamberlain, of Salisbury, has been named to the Chancellor’s List at Appalachian state University.

The following students are being recognized for being Millbridge Elementary’s January Good Citizens:

Kindergarten: Jace Graham, Jordan Carrillo, Piper McIntyre, Miguel Salavedra Amezquita, Nathaniel Howell, Camleigh Long, Teagan Clark, Nolan Moon, Sawyer Moore and Sofia Velasco.

First grade: Lili Rush, Maddox Zurawski, Emrie Alley, Mason Gray, Karissa Bostian, Graham Smith, Kevin Munoz Solis, Sady Moore and Cole Brown.

Second grade: Brooke Wren, Christopher Tabor, Beck Aldridge, Nolan Owens, Caleb Maultsby, Alyssa Smith, Coen Swift and Rebecca Lombard.

Third grade: Hunter Jenkins, Serenity Mills, Stephen Prymock, Raylee Stancil, Jose Gavidia Castaneda, Emma Jean Corriher, Audrey Bame, Aaliyah Woolf, Dimitri Graham and Sean Montgomery.

Fourth grade: Jose Carbajal Curiel, Troy Krieg, Raeya Salinas, Noel Sanchez, Lesly Martinez, Abigail Kluttz, Brody Linker, Olivia Coleman, Easton White, Makayla Singer and Rylan McKinney.

Fifth grade: Kennley Currie, Tucker Newberry, Lynn Marie Davis, Eddie Scoggins, Makayla Bryant, Arizona Alley, Zoe Atwell and Bralynn McElligott.

The following students have been announced as part of Faith Academy Charter School’s honor roll:

All A’s:

Third grade: Cooper Aldridge, Tyler Boyden, Emmaree Bryant, Jaycee Cordell, Collins Dietz, Lilli Edwards, Amelia Gardner, Anna Harrington, Layla Hanks, Willliam Mauldin, Easton Moore, Caleb Rathbun, Hannah Teeter, Kylie Walker, Ella Wall, Elin Wells, Sadie Wilkinson, and Gabe Woods.

Fourth grade: Lilly Adams, Abigail Carr, Lillie Garmon, Paul Hanks, Heather Hinson, Aubrey Hobbie, Colt Kluttz, Lynley McCaskill, Sara Taylor Reddick, Anna Savage, Ella Sifford, Adilyn Verdin, Aubrielle Walter, Jacob Wilsey, and Noah Yates.

Fifth grade: Madalynn Ashby, Langdon Atwell, Brady Bost, Griggs Causby, Cannon Causey, Amaya Cerda, Jackman Dang, Averie Dietz, Rylan Haas, Laylah Hamrick, Caden Hawkins, Gracie Ketner, Jasmine Martine, Jonah McKeithan, Leah Utley, Camden Woods, and Damon Wyrick.

Sixth grade: Bryson Blankenship, Amelia Calloway, Landon Clark, Jaelyn Dang, Andrew Lomax, Adalyn Lombard, Emory Lombard, Adyson Medley, Kinsley Moore, John Morrow, Colin Nesbitt, Daniella Romero, Christian Schell, Aida Shumate, Isabella Sutton, Chloe Thomas, Brooklyn Vanderhoef, and Rayla Wagoner.

Seventh grade: Carson Halpin, Holden O’Brien, and Victoria Parker.

All A/B’s:

Third grade: John Burges, Memphis Campbell, London Corpening, Macy Everhart, Brantley Lewis, Landon Lewis, Alice Mitchell, Amari Mitchell, Brooks Moody, Victor Ruiz, Jayden Tamayo-Hernandez, and Zoey Zemanich.

Fourth grade: Avery Baker, Triston Brinegar, Mia Brooks, Michael Broome , Sawyer Burns, Anthony Euart, Emily Euart, Jason Euart, Reagan Gaines , Alex Hudgins, Chase Johnson, Alden Lomax, Zophia Lott, Paige Miller, Logan Moujahed, Zachary Overcash, Karyssa Prince, Tiffany Ramsey, Leila Roberts, Camerohn Rose, Evan Rule, Keegan Sikes, Kassidy Staley, Crash Talley, Jordan Taylor, and Ava Turner.

Fifth grade: Kennedi Calloway, John Corriher, Chance Cowan, Macaela Dellinger, Ella Epling, Dales Gardner, Emily Giddings, Jaxsyn Ginn, Joshua Gobble, Kenzie Hallman, Jackson Hendrix, Drayton Lloyd, Skyla Martin, Alexandria Mitchell, and Dominic Salamone.

Sixth grade: Torrie Bailey, Camiya Chambers, Kayla Crawford, Johnathan Duffy, Ivan Jarvis, Jack Leverault, Kianna Lutrell, Jack Morris, Walker Morrow, Evan Moujahed, Evin Nguyễn, Gracie Osborne, Hampton Palmer, and Rodney Wallace.

Seventh grade: Grayson Byrd, Emeri Riley, Samantha Stone, and Madison Trexler.