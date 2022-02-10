Nonprofit raising money to provide RCSO K-9 with bulletproof vest

Published 5:22 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022

By News Service Report

Photo submitted - K-9 Fanta and his handler, deputy R. Addison.

SALISBURY — A Washington-based nonprofit is raising money to provide the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with a bulletproof K-9 vest.

Keeping K-9s in Kevlar, based in Bellingham, Washington, hopes to raise $2,600 to provide Fanta, a K-9 officer in the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, with a Kevlar vest. The vest will protect against stabbing, shrapnel and bullets shot from common handguns.

K-9s in Kevlar, founded in 2015, raises funds to buy a specific type of vest called “K-9 Storm Patrol SWAT Kevlar vests.” They are purchased at no cost to the department. Donations are tax deductible.

People can make donations by mailing a check to Keeping K-9s in Kevlar at 3901 Airport Way Bellingham, WA 98226. Donations also can be made through Paypal by clicking the blue “learn more” button on the nonprofit’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/KeepingK9sinKevlar.

For more information, email keepingk9sinkevlar@gmail.com or email Maj. John Sifford at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at john.sifford@rowancountync.gov.

