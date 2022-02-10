Judge doubles Karrikers’ bail for child abuse, attempted murder charges

SALISBURY — District Judge James Randolph on Thursday set an increased bail for a Maupin Avenue couple charged with attempted murder and abusing their adopted son.

Randolph raised bail for Reed and Georgianna Karriker, both 42, from $300,000 to $600,000 for their charges of attempted murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. The raised bail amount does not affect a previous charge of felony child abuse for neglect.

If one or both post bail, they cannot be alone with anyone under the age of 18 and can’t leave Rowan County unless they experience a medical emergency or visit attorney Jay White at his Cabarrus County office.

White is representing Reed Karriker. Georgianna Karrier was joined by attorney Marlowe Rary in court. Rary works for the firm Whitley, Jordan and Inge in Salisbury. The Karrikers’ attorneys unsuccessfully asked Randolph for more time to prepare for the hearing Thursday before the judge increased bail.

Reed Karriker wore an orange jumpsuit and spoke with his attorney as he left the courtroom with handcuffs around his wrists and ankles. Georgianna Karriker wore a tan jumpsuit and looked at the ground as she walked out in handcuffs.