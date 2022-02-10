Elderly man dies in Kannapolis house fire

KANNPOLIS — An elderly man died in a house fire Thursday in Kannapolis.

The fire was reported to 911 early Thursday afternoon by a person who lives in the home located off Kannapolis Parkway.

Kannapolis firefighters responded and were able to rescue a woman, but her husband died from injuries sustained in the fire. The woman has been taken to Atrium Northeast to be treated for her injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.