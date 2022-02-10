Duke has no trouble topping Clemson

By Pete Iacobelli

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Keels tied his career high with 25 points and added a career-best 11 rebounds as No. 7 Duke bounced back from its loss to Virginia with an 82-64 victory over Clemson on Thursday night.

The Blue Devils (20-4, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) reached 20 wins for the first time since 2020 and the 36th time in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 42 seasons.

Mark Williams, a 7-foot-1 sophomore, scored 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting and Paolo Banchero had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Duke.

Keels, a freshman, matched his scoring high set in the season-opening win over Kentucky.

Duke lost at home to unranked Virginia 69-68 on Reece Beekman’s 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left Monday. The Blue Devils trailed much of the opening half against the Cavaliers but made sure that didn’t happen against Clemson (12-12, 4-9).

AJ Griffin and Wendell Moore Jr. each hit a 3-pointer and when Jeremy Roach made a jumper, the Blue Devils were up 18-6 about eight minutes into the game.

Clemson, seventh in the ACC in scoring defense, couldn’t hold back Duke’s attack. Williams hit all five of his shots, including three emphatic dunks, as the Blue Devils built a 13-point lead.

Clemson came as close as 43-37 on Chase Hunter’s high-flying jam with 17:14 to play. But after Krzyzewski called a timeout, the Blue Devils got back to business in defeating Clemson for the sixth time in their past seven meetings.

Williams chipped in with six rebounds, two blocks and a steal to go along with his spotless shooting, most coming a few inches from the rim.

It was the Tigers’ third loss in six days, all coming since starter Hunter Tyson broke his clavicle in a victory over Florida State.

The game took an ugly turn when Clemson starting guard David Collins lost the ball to Moore, who took off for what should’ve been an uncontested layup. Instead, a charging Collins undercut Moore, who came down hard.

Krzyzewski charged onto the court and players from both sides began yelling at each other while order was restored.

Collins was ejected. Before he left, Clemson coach Brad Brownell brought him over to apologize. Collins was seen saying, “That’s on me” as he hugged Krzyzewski, coaching a final time at Littlejohn Coliseum.

This game was originally set for Dec. 30 until COVID-19 issues postponed it. Duke visits Boston College on Saturday.

Elon 70, JMU 66

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Hunter McIntosh had a season-high 23 points as Elon edged past James Madison.

McIntosh was 5 of 15 from the field, with all five makes from distance, for Elon (8-17, 5-7 Colonial Athletic Association). Hunter Woods added six assists and Michael Graham had three blocks.

Vado Morse had 17 points and six rebounds for the Dukes (13-10, 4-8). Julien Wooden added 17 points.