Area Sports Briefs: Salisbury boys lose big one at Thomasville; Hornet girls romp

From staff reports

THOMASVILLE — Salisbury’s boys basketball team lost 64-56 at Thomasville on Wednesday.

The loss stopped the Hornets’ winning streak at 13 games.

“Just didn’t play well,” Salisbury head coach Bryan Withers said. “Didn’t get back on defense and missed easy shots. They’re good and they played harder than we did. We’ve got to match their intensity.”

Thomasville split the season series and both teams now are 10-1 in the Central Carolina Conference and tied for first with one game left in the regular season.

Salisbury plays at North Rowan on Friday.

Juke Harris scored 16, while Cameron Stout had 15.

SALISBURY — Harris 16, Stout 15, Geter 7, Brown 6, Walker 6, Dalton 6.

•••

THOMASVILLE — Salisbury’s girls basketball team mauled Thomasville 74-5 in CCC action on Wednesday.

Thomasville lost to the Hornets 73-4 the first time.

Salisbury’s big scorers Kyla Bryant (23 points) and Rachel McCullough (18) sat down in the middle of the third quarter.

Bryant raised her career total to 990 points and could get to 1,000 in Friday’s big game at North Rowan.

Kiki Walker scored a season-high 14.

SALISBURY — Bryant 23, McCullough 18, Walker 14, Nwafor 9, Gibson 6, Morgan 2, Dalton 2.

•••

CONCORD — East Rowan’s boys basketball team didn’t have one of its better nights and lost 88-44 at Concord in SPC play on Wednesday.

Concord (19-4, 10-3) is headed for a second-place finish.

East (7-13, 4-9) got 19 points from Dylan Valley and 10 from Tee Harris.

“We were flat in the first half and didn’t have any intensity,” East coach Andrew Porter said. “We played harder in the second half, but by then it was too late. Too many turnovers and our defense tonight just wasn’t good enough.”

East finishes the regular season at West Rowan on Friday.

East 12 15 12 5 — 44

Concord 26 25 20 17 — 88

EAST — Valley 19, Harris 10, Clement 5, Lee 5, Hoesman 3, Haynes 2.

Catawba men fall

Catawba’s men’s basketball team lost 94-84 at Lenoir-Rhyne in a South Atlantic Conference game on Wednesday.

Catawba shot very well and got 26 points from Bernard Pelote and 20 from Caleb Robinson.

But the Indians were beaten on the boards by the Bears.

Catawba women lose

Catawba’s women’s basketball team was upset 69-61 by Lenoir-Rhyne on Wednesday in Hickory.

Taisha DeShazo scored 16 for the Indians. Sara McIntosh had 11, and Shemya Stanback scored 10.

Catawba shot 35.8 percent and was 6-for-24 on 3-pointers.

Catawba had edges in the turnover and rebounding battles, but L-R shot 44.9 percent and made 15 more free throws than the Indians.

Lyerly on list

UNC Greensboro’s Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) was one of 30 named to the Ben Hogan Award Watch List. The award goes to the nation’s top collegiate golfer.

McCanless ace

Camden Snow, a 14-year-old from Linwood, made his first hole-in-one on the No. 3 hole at McCanless on Sunday.

He made the ace from 110 yards with a pitching wedge.

Snow was playing in the Sunday McCanless Couples group with family members David Huneycutt and Azalee Huneycutt.

Snow also made longest putt.

Snow and the Huneycutts took first place.

Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton and P-dabber placed second.

HS swimming

State championships are set for Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary on Feb. 11 (3A) and Feb. 12 (1A/2A).

Carson’s Cooper Sever and Salisbury’s Sage Huffman had the top regional performances.

HS indoor track

State championships are set for Winston-Salem, with 1A/2A on Friday afternoon and 3A on Saturday afternoon. 4A championships are on Saturday morning.

Rockwell Christian basketball

Rockwell Christian’s Landon Hall and Noah Aistrop were named to the all-conference team for the Carolina Christian Conference.

Both are 1,000-point scorers.

Hall is averaging 18.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

Aistrop is averaging 18.6 points, 9.1 assists and 7.1 rebounds.

The Rockwell Christian Chargers are 20-10 after winning 76-64 against Southview Christian on Monday.

Jayvee girls

East Rowan’s jayvee girls won 40-31 against South Rowan on Tuesday.

Daisy Berry scored 16 for East (9-1, 7-0 SPC). Sadie Featherstone and Savannah Wise scored six each.

Amber Alston led the Raiders with 14 points. Laney Beaver had seven.

EAST — Berry 16, S. Featherstone 6, Wise 6, Marshall 4, J. Featherstone 4, Smith 2, Plott 2.

SOUTH — Alston 14, Beaver 7, Menius 4, Ritchie 3, Faw 3.

HS wrestling

Individual regionals are set for Feb. 11-12.

South Piedmont Conference wrestlers are in the 3A Midwest Regional at Eastern Guilford.

Salisbury wrestlers are in the 2A Midwest Regional at Cabarrus Arena. Central Piedmont and Greater Metro wrestlers are in the 4A Midwest Regional at Cabarrus Arena.

HS girls wrestling

The NCHSAA, in conjunction with the North Carolina Chapter of USA Wrestling, held the fourth annual Women’s Wrestling Invitational at the Rise Indoor Sports Complex.

East Rowan’s Leah Edwards placed third in the 114-pound division.

A.L. Brown’s Kahlen Kuddle was fourth at 126.

Women’s basketball

Kiya Fulton made two free throws with one second left to lift Livingstone to a 49-48 win against Virginia Union on Tuesday.

Andresia Alexander led the Blue Bears with 12 points. Alyssa Boyce scored 10.