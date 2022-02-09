High school basketball: Ninth straight win for Carson girls

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s girls basketball team pounded shorthanded Central Cabarrus 57-29 to stay on top in the South Piedmont Conference on Tuesday.

Central (9-12, 5-7) played again without leading scorer Mariah Barrie, among others.

Central and West Rowan were involved in an altercation on Friday. Both teams had players suspended and have played their last two games at less than full strength.

Carson led the Vikings 19-6 after a quarter and had things under control 33-10 at halftime.

All eight Cougars scored.

Hannah Isley scored 14 and Makayla Johnson scored 12 on 5-for-8 shooting to lead the Cougars (18-3, 11-1).

Carson got six points each from Kendall Barbee, Camden Corley and Aliayah White. White had five steals. Riley Isley and Allie Martin had six rebounds.

Kyra Lewis scored 15 to lead the Vikings. Only four Vikings scored.

Carson beat Central 51-29 in the first meeting.

Carson has won nine in a row since losing on a last-second stickback at Northwest Cabarrus on Jan. 4.

Carson is second behind Freedom in the latest 3A West RPI rankings.

Next for the Cougars are a big road game tonight at West Rowan and a home game against South Rowan on Friday.

Central 6 4 3 16 — 29

West 19 14 11 13 — 57

CENTRAL — Lewis 15, Haley 6, Stanly 4, Ray 4.

CARSON — H. Isley 14, Johnson 12, White 6, Corley 6, Barbee 6, Spry 5, R. Isley 4, Martin 4.