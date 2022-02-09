College basketball: Deacs dunk Wolfpack

Associated Press

RALEIGH — Alondes Williams scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and Wake Forest outscored North Carolina State 21-4 in the final seven minutes to beat the Wolfpack 69-51 on Wednesday night.

Williams shot 7 for 10, grabbed nine rebounds — all on the defensive side — and distributed six assists. Isaiah Mucius and Khadim Sy each scored 13 points and Daivien Williamson 11. Sy finished 6-for-7 shooting from the floor and Wake Forest overall went 27 for 50 (54%).

The contest was a matchup of the top-two scoring trios in the ACC. Williams entered averaging 19.8 points per game, Jake LaRavia 15.1, and Williamson 12.9 for a combined 47.8 points per game.

NC State’s featured trio of Dereon Seabron (18.0), Terquavion Smith (15.8) and Jericole Hellems (13.8) were just behind Wake’s threesome at 47.6 points per game. Seabron finished with 22 points against Wake Forest and was the only double-digit scorer for North Carolina State.

Seabron sank a pair of foul shots to bring the Wolfpack within 48-47 with 8:23 left. But Wake Forest turned up its defense and quickly pulled away.

The Demon Deacons (20-5, 10-4 ACC) reached the 20-win mark for the first time since the 2009-10 season. Wake has won three straight and seven of its last eight.

North Carolina State (10-15, 3-11) is streaking in the opposite direction having lost five straight and seven of its last eight contests.

Wake Forest hosts Miami while North Carolina State travels to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Davidson 73, Saint Joseph’s 67 (OT)

DAVIDSON — Foster Loyer scored 21 points and Michael Jones had a go-ahead three-point play in overtime to lead Davidson to victory over Saint Joseph’s.

Luka Brajkovic pitched in with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (20-3, 10-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), who have won four straight. Hyunjung Lee added 15 points and eight rebounds. Jones added two free throws with 16 seconds left in OT and finished with 11 points.

Erik Reynolds II had 20 points for the Hawks (10-12, 4-7), who scored a season-low 22 points in the second half. Ejike Obinna added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Taylor Funk had 16 points. Cameron Brown had a career-high 12 rebounds.

UNC Asheville 69, Hampton 53

ASHEVILLE — Jamon Battle registered 14 points and eight rebounds as UNC Asheville topped Hampton.

LJ Thorpe had 17 points for UNC Asheville (13-11, 5-6 Big South Conference), which snapped its four-game home losing streak. Drew Pember added 13 points and four blocks. Tajion Jones had 9 points and 13 rebounds. Dajour Dickens had 14 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks for the Pirates (7-15, 3-8).

Gardner-Webb 57, Campbell 45

BUIES CREEK — D’Maurian Williams had 15 points and seven rebounds as Gardner-Webb got past Campbell. Lance Terry had 14 points for Gardner-Webb (14-10, 8-3 Big South Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory.

Jordan Whitfield had 12 points for the Fighting Camels (13-9, 6-5).

NC A&T 62, Charleston Southern 51

GREENSBORO — Kameron Langley recorded 13 points and five steals as North Carolina A&T got past Charleston Southern.

Justin Whatley added nine points for the Aggies, who forced a season-high 23 turnovers..

Demetric Horton had six rebounds and six assists for North Carolina A&T (10-15, 5-6 Big South Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. David Beatty added seven rebounds.

Tahlik Chavez had 13 points for the Buccaneers (5-19, 1-10). Claudell Harris Jr. also had 13 points. Taje’ Kelly had 10 points.

