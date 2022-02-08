High school basketball: West, North, Carson girls win

From staff reports

Roundup …

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s girls basketball team played without three starters, but had no trouble with winless Concord.

The Falcons led 27-0 after the first quarter and cruised 59-13.

Lauren Arnold scored 28 for the Falcons, including 14 in the first quarter. Emma Clarke got 11 of her 19 points in the first.

Dede Cuthbertson, who didn’t play Saturday, returned to the lineup and scored seven.

West (15-4, 10-2) won its ninth in a row to stay in the race in the South Piedmont Conference.

Concord is 0-20 and 0-10 in the SPC.

The Falcons host Carson on Wednesday.

West may hear more from the NCHSAA today regarding Friday’s scrap with Central Cabarrus.

Concord 0 4 6 3 — 13

West 27 14 11 7 — 59

CONCORD — Smith 6, Hollis 4, Jackson 3.

WEST — Arnold 28, Clarke 19, Cuthbertson 7, Sweet 4, Arnsten 1.

•••

LEXINGTON— North Rowan’s girls won at Lexington 65-37, spoiling Senior Night festivities for the Yellow Jackets (12-8, 7-4).

“We shared the ball and got on the glass,” North coach Anthia Smith said. “Rebounding on both ends was the focus tonight, and I was proud of the effort. Lexington is tough. They played hard the entire game.”

Hannah Wilkerson scored 22 for the Cavaliers (16-6, 10-1) in the Central Carolina Conference game and added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Bailee Goodlett had 19 points, five steals and six assists. Brittany Ellis had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Bloom Goodlett had eight points and five rebounds.

Dasia Elder had five points, five rebounds and four steals. Krisstyle Stockton had four rebounds.

NORTH — Wilkerson 22, Bailee Goodlett 19, Ellis 10, Bloom Goodlett 8, Elder 5, Stockton 1.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s girls pounded shorthanded Central Cabarrus 57-29 to stay on top in the South Piedmont Conference.

Hannah Isley scored 14 and Makayla Johnson scored 12 on 5-for-8 shooting.

Kyra Lewis scored 15 for the Vikings.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Undefeated Central Cabarrus blitzed the Carson boys for 32 in the first quarter and romped 89-36 in SPC action.

Chase Daniel led the Vikings with 21 points.

Cameron Burleyson scored 11 for Carson.

•••

LANDIS — East Rowan’s boys used a strong third quarter to fight off a determined South Rowan team on Senior Night at South.

Dylan Valley scored 27 to lead the Mustangs to a 70-57 SPC victory. Tee Harris had 11.

South got 16 from Jacob Ritchie and 15 from Gabe Pozyck.

•••

LEXINGTON — North Rowan’s boys pulled out a 77-72 overtime decision at Lexington in a CCC game with some huge momentum swings.

The Yellow Jackets made a comeback from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter on Senior Night, but North settled down and controlled the overtime.

Amir Alexander and Naejone Whitley scored 15 points each to pace the Cavaliers. Quashawn Carpenter had 13.