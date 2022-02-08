High school basketball: Salisbury boys crush Green Dragons in second half

Staff report

TYRO — Sluggish start, but a solid finish for the Salisbury Hornets boys basketball team on Monday night at West Davidson.

The Hornets got six 3-pointers and 26 points from senior Cameron Stout in a 68-30 Central Carolina Conference victory.

West Davidson (3-17, 2-8) took advantage of a cold first half by Salisbury sophomore Juke Harris and stayed with the Hornets the first 15 minutes.

It was 17-14 30 seconds before halftime, but the Hornets made it 22-14 in those 30 seconds. Mike Geter whipped a pass to Stout in the left corner, and he made a 3-pointer. Then Geter passed to Harris for a layup.

Harris had only seven points in the first half, but he got the second half rolling with a steal and two free throws. Then he made a transition 3-pointer, with Deuce Walker finding him for the open left wing shot that put Salisbury ahead 27-14.

Stout, a fantastic shooter, made smooth, rhythm 3-pointers in the third quarter to expand the lead to 30-16 and 39-19. He made an off-balance, fading 3-pointer at the close of the quarter to make it 46-26.

Stout basically shot the lights out in the first and third quarters. He had 10 of Salisbury’s 13 in the first quarter and scored 11 in the third, as the Hornets blew it open.

Dawshawn Brown made transition finishes for the Hornets in the third. That’s when he got all six of his points.

Jalen Chunn got the first bucket of the fourth quarter on a layup, as the Hornets began running away from the tiring Green Dragons.

Harris scored 10 of his 22 points in the final quarter as the Hornets finished off the home team. He had two dunks and a flying tip-in, in the quarter.

Harris is averaging 22.9 points, while Stout averages 20.1.

Colson Priddy made three 3-pointers and scored 12 for West Davidson.

Salisbury (15-3, 10-0) won its 12th straight game and stayed in front in the CCC. The Hornets will look for a more consistent effort when they go to second-place Thomasville on Wednesday.

Salisbury 13 9 24 22 — 68

W. Davidson 5 9 12 4 — 30

SALISBURY — Stout 26, Harris 22, Brown 6, H. Webb 6, Neal 2, Chunn 2, Antosek 2, Geter 2.

W. DAVIDSON — Priddy 12, Koontz 4, Greene 4, Crews 4, N. Baker 2, J. Baker 2, Estep 2.