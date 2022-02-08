Blotter: Rowan Sheriff’s Office warns about gift card scams

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be wary of scams involving gift cards after an incident reported this weekend.

Maj. John Sifford said a man filed a report Saturday about being contacted by a man claiming he was from New York and represented Publisher’s Clearing House. The victim’s father won money through Publisher’s Clearing House that could be passed along to the victim, the scammer claimed.

Over a period of two weeks, the victim purchased $5,000 in gift cards and money orders before realizing he was being scammed. The victim contacted his bank, which recommended he file a police report.

Maj. John Sifford said to never purchase gift cards in instances where people promise money and to contact law enforcement if people suspect they are victims of scams.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Friday reported a vehicle theft in the 2500 block of Wind Swept Way in Rockwell.

• An overdose occurred Friday in the 6700 block of Lowder Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny in the 800 block of Daugherty Road in China Grove. The total estimated loss was $2,000.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny in the 1800 block of Glover Road in Salisbury.

• Anne Roland Furniture on Friday reported vandalism in the 4000 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A man on Friday reported fraud involving the sale of an animal in the 8700 block of Mooresville Road.

• A woman on Friday reported the theft of a vehicle in the 100 block of Middle Brook Drive in Rockwell.

• A man on Saturday reported a residence in the 200 block of English Street in Salisbury was broken into.

• Hobby Lobby on Saturday reported a larceny in the 100 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman on Saturday reported a larceny in the 600 block of Pine Ridge Road in China Grove that resulted in a $2,419 loss.

• A man on Saturday reported a vehicle theft in the 1200 block of South Main Street in Salisbury.

• Automotive debris was dumped Sunday in the 700 block of Rothrock Road in Rockwell.

• Johnnie Wayne Lambert, 67, was charged Friday with assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• Justin Blake Jordan, 27, was charged Saturday with obtaining property by false pretenses in the 1800 block of Liberty Road in Gold Hill.

• Andrew John Hendry, 38, was charged Saturday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance in the 400 block of Ross Street in China Grove.

• Alex Wesley Sadler, 26, was charged Saturday with felony possession of stolen goods in the 7100 block of U.S. 52 in Salisbury.

• Franklin Lee Dellinger, 23, was charged Sunday with possession of firearms by a felon in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.