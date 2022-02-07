Overton kicks off Great Kindness Challenge

Published 6:28 pm Monday, February 7, 2022

By Carl Blankenship

SALISBURY — Overton Elementary on Monday kicked off a week of kindness with a parade of community leaders.

Elected officials and first responders were among the people that lined the halls as students took a lap around the school in the morning to greet them. The parade would have been more traditional, with vehicles parading in front of the school, but the rain forced the festivities inside.

Overton school counselor Rosemary Wood said this is the fifth year the school has participated in The Great Kindness Challenge, and the parade starts a week of bullying prevention by teaching kids about kindness.

About Carl Blankenship

Carl Blankenship has covered education for the Post since December 2019. Before coming to Salisbury he was a staff writer for The Avery Journal-Times in Newland and graduated from Appalachian State University in 2017, where he was editor of The Appalachian.

email author More by Carl

More Education

RSS Board of Education will get update on K-8 project, consider 2022-2023 calendar

Some RSS computers still not functional after December cyberattack

Education briefs: First graders at North Hills Christian School become archaeologists for a day

Shout Outs

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Salisbury is considering a pilot program for its transit system more like Uber or Lyft than traditional buses. Riders could arrange rides in vans on demand. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...