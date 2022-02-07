One hospitalized with serious injuries after train strikes car

Published 4:22 pm Monday, February 7, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — One man was hospitalized Sunday evening with serious injuries after a train struck a vehicle near the Salisbury city limits, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

Tajee Lanier, a 22-year-old with a Charlotte address, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

An Amtrak train at about 7:52 p.m. struck Lanier’s vehicle, a 2015 Dodge Charger, at the intersection of Henderson Grove Church and Jacob Bost roads, which is near the Salisbury city limits on South Main Street.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Further information wasn’t released Monday.

More News

Political Notebook: Rowan lawmakers respond to court’s redistricting ruling

Auditor: conservative spending, high tax revenues led to increase in county fund balance

Overton kicks off Great Kindness Challenge

Son charged with stabbing, killing mom in southwestern Rowan County

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Salisbury is considering a pilot program for its transit system more like Uber or Lyft than traditional buses. Riders could arrange rides in vans on demand. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...