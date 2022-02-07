One hospitalized with serious injuries after train strikes car

SALISBURY — One man was hospitalized Sunday evening with serious injuries after a train struck a vehicle near the Salisbury city limits, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

Tajee Lanier, a 22-year-old with a Charlotte address, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

An Amtrak train at about 7:52 p.m. struck Lanier’s vehicle, a 2015 Dodge Charger, at the intersection of Henderson Grove Church and Jacob Bost roads, which is near the Salisbury city limits on South Main Street.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Further information wasn’t released Monday.