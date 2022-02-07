High school basketball: Shorthanded West girls trounce Trojans

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — West Rowan’s girls basketball team played without three of its top six players after Friday’s altercation with Central Cabarrus, but still routed Northwest Cabarrus 73-33 on the road on Saturday.

Missing from the South Piedmont Conference game for the Falcons (14-4, 9-2) were De’Mya Phifer, Mya Edwards and Dede Cuthbertson.

Lauren Arnold scored a career-best 29 points for the Falcons, who have won their last eight. The sophomore has scored 20-plus four times since Christmas.

Makaylah Tenor, who was averaging 7.3 points per game and had a previous career high of 12, turned in a monumental game with 25 points.

Emma Clarke continued her strong play during the last few weeks and scored 11.

“Everyone responded really well,” West coach Ashley Poole said. “It was a great team win.”

West led 25-8 after the first quarter and didn’t leave much doubt about where this one was headed.

Tenor scored 12 in the first quarter, including two 3-pointers, while Arnold had nine.

The win meant a season sweep of the Trojans (12-4, 8-4), who have hit a rough patch. They’ve lost three of their last four.

The Falcons have climbed to No. 3 in the 3A West RPI rankings, right behind No. 2 Carson. Northwest has dropped to 11th.

West is scheduled for three home games this week — Concord on Tuesday, Carson on Wednesday and East Rowan on Friday.

Poole expected to find out at some point today if there are any further repercussions from Friday’s fracas.

West 25 10 22 16 — 73

Northwest 8 10 9 6 — 33

WEST — Arnold 29, Tenor 25, Clarke 11, McDonald 4, Durham 2, Arntsen 2.

NWC — Hilsenroth 9, A’Yanna Moore 6, Zsambeky 6, Strickland 5, McIntyre 4, Barringer 2, A’Lanah Moore 1.