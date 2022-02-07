High school basketball: Salisbury boys use 30-0 run to wallop Wildcats

Staff report

DENTON — Those 30-0 runs are always helpful.

Salisbury’s boys basketball team enjoyed one on Saturday.

Salisbury (14-3, 9-0) led 19-13 at South Davidson in the second quarter, but then the Hornets turned it up and turned it on and scored the last 30 points of the half for 49-13.

They went on to roll 79-26 and stayed unbeaten in the 1A/2A Central Carolina Conference.

“We started off sluggish, but we played one of our best defensive games, played much better defensively,” Salisbury head coach Bryan Withers said. “We got deflections and steals and that created opportunities for us to run the floor. We moved the ball and found open teammates for good shots. You’re not going to make them all, but we did take very good shots. I was really proud of this effort.”

South Davidson’s high-scoring Hayden Smith, a 6-foot-4 player who can shoot it, was held to eight points.

Juke Harris got 20 for the Hornets, sitting down prior to the fourth quarter.

Cam Stout added 15 points,while Jalen Chunn and Hank Webb scored nine. That was a career high for Webb.

The Hornets will seek their first CCC championship since 2018 this week, with three road games — at West Davidson tonight, at second-place Thomsville on Wednesday and at third-place North Rowan on Friday.

Salisbury hasn’t gone undefeated in the CCC since the 2008-09 season, so that’s another goal.

Salisbury 17 32 12 18 — 79

S. Davidson 5 8 8 5 — 26

SALISBURY — Harris 20, Stout 15, Chunn 9, H. Webb 9, Brown 5, Dalton 4, Neal 4, Antosek 4, Woodruff 4, W. Webb 3, Geter 2.

S. DAVIDSON — Smith 8, Honeycutt 5, Shively 4, Davis 3, Delattre 2, Allen 2, Wood 2.