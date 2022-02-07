Girls high school basketball: Carson and Salisbury stay on top on Saturday; East loses to LNC

From staff reports

CONCORD — Carson’s girls basketball team enjoyed a running-clock Saturday, winning 57-10 against Concord.

It was a mismatch between the top and bottom teams in the South Piedmont Conference.

League-leading Carson (17-3, 10-1) got scoring from all eight players in a warmup for a big final week of the regular season. Carson finishes with Central Cabarrus (Tuesday), West Rowan (road, Wednesday) and South Rowan (Friday).

Hannah Isley made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points, Mary Spry had 13, and Makayla Johnson scored 11.

Camden Corley had seven assists. Spry had four steals.

Concord (0-19, 0-11) lost 54-17 at Carson in December.

Concord 6 2 2 0 — 10

Carson 21 20 11 5 — 57

CONCORD — Hollis 4, Jackson 2, Williams 2, Nebrich 2.

CARSON — H, Isley 15, Spry 13, Johnson 11, White 8, Corley 5, Barbee 3, R. Isley 1, Martin 1.

DENTON — Salisbury’s girls had no trouble staying undefeated in the 1A/2A Central Carolina Conference on Saturday.

The Hornets (17-1, 9-0) won 79-39 at South Davidson. They’ve won 16 in a row since a November loss to 4A Apex Friendship.

Kyla Bryant scored 23 for the Hornets to tie her season high. Bryant, a junior, boosted her career points total to 947.

Icecis Nwafor scored a career-best 20, doubling her previous career high.

Rachel McCullough scored 13. Jamecia Huntley added 10.

Hannah Harrison scored 13 for the Wildats (10-8, 4-6).

Salisbury finishes up the regular season this week with games at West Davidson, Thomasville and North Rowan. The Cavaliers are in second place. Their only CCC loss was at Salisbury.

SALISBURY — Bryant 23, Nwafor 20, McCullough 13, Huntley 10, Walker 9, Gibson 4.

S. DAVIDSON — Harrison 13, Hulin 7, Gallimore 5, Duffey 4, Soles 2, Whitaker 2, Hedrick 2, Smith 2, Lomax 2.

HUNTERSVILLE — East Rowan’s girls did a fine job defensively but lost 44-32 at Lake Norman Charter on Saturday.

Hannah Waddell scored 13 for the Mustangs (4-14, 1-10). Clara Beaver scored eight.

Lake Norman Charter (9-5, 6-5) led 23-14 at the half.

The Knights won despite committing 23 turnovers and despite shooting 24 percent from the field, with 1-for-13 on 3-pointers.

The Knights shot 32 free throws and made 17.

Marissa Sorvillo, the leading scorer for the Knights, shot 1-for-17 from the field but made eight free throws and scored 11 points.

Brooklin Leak had a big game with 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting. Ellie Augier had 10 rebounds.

East 10 4 6 12 — 32

LNC 15 8 9 12 — 44

EAST — Waddell 13, Beaver 8, Honeycutt 5, Misenheimer 4, Collins 1, Plott 1.

LNC — Leak 16, Sorvillo 11, Zelando 6, Taylor 5, Turner 2, Augier 2, Courtney 2.