Boys high school basketball: Losses for East, Carson and South on Saturday

HUNTERSVILLE — East Rowan’s boys basketball team competed well on Saturday but lost 69-61 at Lake Norman Charter in South Piedmont Conference action.

Dylan Valley scored 17 for the Mustangs, his 11th straight game in double figures. Tee Harris scored 16, extending a streak of 15 straight double-figure outings.

Daniel Overcash and Garrett Lee scored 10 each.

East trailed 30-19 at halftime. East picked up the pace in the second half, but the Knights (10-7, 7-4) held on.

East (6-12, 3-8) was playing its fourth game in a five-day stretch.

“We missed shots from fatigue,” East head coach Andrew Porter said. “We played hard, but we missed key opportunities on offense and defense. Just needed a few more stops, a few more shots to fall.”

East 12 7 15 27 — 61

LNC 15 15 14 25 — 69

EAST — Valley 17, Harris 16, Overcash 10, Lee 10, Ellis 5, Dale 2, Wemboula 1.

CONCORD — Concord took care of Carson’s boys early with a 26-point first quarter.

The Cougars (3-17, 2-9), who lost by 15 at home to the Spiders, never got back in the South Piedmont Conference contest and lost 79-36.

Concord shot 52 percent from the floor and made seven 3-pointers. The game wasn’t close enough for woeful foul shooting by the Spiders (4-for-13) to be a factor.

Carson played without Jay Howard, who is often the leading scorer for the Cougars.

Cameron Burleyson led Carson with 10 points.

Concord (17-4, 8-3) was coming off an overtime loss to Northwest Cabarrus on Friday and was eager to make up for it.

James Smith scored 14 for Concord, while Brayden Blue, Kayin Thompson and Johnakin Franklin got 12 each.

Thompson had 13 rebounds, while Franklin had seven assists.

Concord plays at West Rowan on Tuesday. The Spiders beat West in a tight one at Rimer Gym.

Carson is home against undefeated Central Cabarrus on Tuesday.

Carson 8 17 3 8 — 36

Concord 26 12 23 18 — 79

CARSON — Burleyson 10, Ball 7, Guida 7, Taylor 4, Collins 3, Hales 3, Burris 2.

CONCORD — Smith 14, Thompson 12, Blue 12, Franklin 12, Garland 10, Howard 8, Watts-Williams 6, Reddick 5.

CONCORD — Central Cabarrus’ unbeaten boys rolled 90-33 against South Rowan in South Piedmont Conference play on Saturday.

Central (21-0, 11-0) got 15 points each from Gavin Bullock and Jaiden Thompson and 14 from Chase Daniel, who shot 7-for-8.

The Vikings didn’t shoot 3-pointers as well as they normally do (6-for-24), but they shot a sizzling 76 percent on 2-point attempts.

Carson Daniel had seven assists. Correll Johnson had six assists and five steals.

Jacob Ritchie scored 13 to lead South (0-20, 0-12).

Central is averaging better than 83 points per game, while allowing 47 per game.

South 8 5 8 12 — 33

Central 30 29 19 12 — 90

SOUTH — Ritchie 13, Gould 6, Moore 5, Carey 4, Anderson 3, Pozyck 2.

CENTRAL — Thompson 15, Bullock 15, Chase Daniel 14, Johnson 9, Diaz-Cruz 9, Miller 7, Carson Daniel 7, J. Baker 6, Murray 5, Ford 3.