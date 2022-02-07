Blotter: Two charged with fleeing arrest on Interstate 85

SALISBURY — Men Rowan and Davidson counties were charged with felony crimes Saturday after allegedly speeding on Interstate 85 to elude arrests.

The State Highway Patrol arrested Terbarrest Jermaine Hare, 45, of Thomasville for felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. An arrest warrant states Hare attempted to flee an arrest after a State Highway Patrol trooper pulled him over for driving recklessly and speeding 15 miles above the limit on I-85. Hare was also operating the vehicle with a revoked license, the report states.

Hare was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $20,000 bond.

A day later, on Sunday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew John Hendry, 38, of Rockwell for felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle in addition to felony possession of methamphetamine. The report states Hendry attempted to flee while a deputy conducted a traffic stop. The report also states Hendry was driving recklessly and more than 15 miles over the speed limit while his license was revoked.

Hendry also allegedly had methamphetamine in his possession.

Hendry was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

In other weekend crime reports:

• Alex Wesley Sadler, 26, of Rockwell was charged Sunday with felony possession of stolen property. An arrest warrant states the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office had “reasonable grounds to believe” a 1994 Toyota pick-up truck in his possession was stolen or taken feloniously.

• Timothy Charles Castor, 53, of Concord was charged Saturday in Rowan County with misdemeanor simple possession of oxycodone, a schedule II controlled substance, and misdemeanor simple possession of alprazolam, a schedule IV controlled substance.

• Elijah Delarosa, 21, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with felony possession of cocaine, a schedule II controlled substance, in addition to felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute 1.9 grams of cocaine. Delarosa was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.