Firefighters respond to structural fire at Bojangles in Spencer

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SPENCER — The Spencer Fire Department and surrounding agencies responded to a structure fire at Bojangles Sunday morning where the cause is still being investigated.

Spencer Fire Department Chief Michael Lanning told the Post firefighters responded to a fire at Bojangles, located 310 N. Salisbury Avenue, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Though the Rowan County Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause, Lanning said it appears the fire may have resulted from a discarded cigarette butt thrown in the mulch along the perimeter or from an electrical malfunction.

No injuries were reported. Agencies in East Spencer and Salisbury joined Spencer to respond to the fire, along with the Ellis and Miller Ferry departments.

When firefighters arrived Sunday, smoke billowed from the roof, he said, which now has a hole measuring about 5 feet by 5 feet. Lanning said it appears the fire started in the walls and worked its way up a plastic pipe located within the walls.

Lanning said the restaurant won’t be open for a while after sustaining internal and external damage.

The department responded to a fire at the same Bojangles location a year or two ago, Lanning said, and that fire was caused from a cigarette butt thrown into the mulch on the opposite side.