New plants and landscaping products on the market

Nurserymen, landscapers, lawn care and landscape professionals converged in Greensboro last month for a week of horticultural education and displays of plant materials. The Green N Grown’ Show is a showcase for those in the landscape industry providing the opportunity to share their wares and ideas. It also gives the public a chance to peek at what’s vogue in the landscape industry, sort of like a fashion show of plant materials for 2022.

It’s been a tough year for all retail businesses including landscape and garden industry. Seeds, plastic containers and plant materials are in short supply due to the ongoing pandemic. However, growers and nurserymen are optimistic continuing to bring forth beautiful plant materials and supplies for 2022.

Exhibits featured everything from bedding plants to four-inch caliper ball and burlapped shade trees. There were also number of growers promoting seedlings and bare rooted trees and shrubs.

Landscape plants with unusual leaf shapes, color, fruit, flowers and bark interest continue to be an appealing part of landscaping efforts. Contractors also appreciate the use of tough plant materials; plants that can withstand droughts, poor growing conditions and pests. Ornamental grasses are examples of tough plants that can withstand long periods of drought. Reduced pesticide usage are benefits both homeowners and maintenance contractors seek from newer disease and insect resistant plant materials.

Ornate planters and containers of all shapes and sizes give sidewalks, decks and patios a splash of color adding interest to often rather dull outdoor landscapes. Both annuals and perennials add a full season of color to both outside and inside the home. Large planters were featured with a vast array of both blooming and colorful foliage plants.

Some new interesting products included perforated reusable plastic pots designed to increase fibrous root production potted plants. The pots have indented serrated sides allowing root expansion to help increase growth and survivability of plants. Another interesting product was a mulching product call the Tree Diaper. A ring made from diaper materials is formatted for plantings and placed around newly planted trees and shrubs. The diapers absorb irrigation water and rainfall and then slowly release the collected water back into the soil providing constant moisture for enhanced plant growth and development. Flowers, bright colored annuals and perennials are always a popular exhibit at the show. In the next few months, check out local nurseries and garden centers for new materials. You may be surprised at the range of selections.