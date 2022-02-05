High school basketball: West girls hold on for SPC win

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — Things got heated enough in the Central Cabarrus at West Rowan girls game on Friday that at least one punch was thrown.

In the disorder that followed, there were ejections/disqualifications.

Exactly who might be affected going forward wasn’t immediately known, but an ejection write-up by an official means sitting out the next two games, while a DQ means being tossed from that game but eligible to return for the next one.

It won’t take long to figure it out. Both teams are scheduled to return to the court today for SPC makeup games. West plays at Northwest Cabarrus, while Central Cabarrus hosts South Rowan.

West lost players relating to the scuffle and suffered additional personnel losses due to personal fouls.

The Falcons finished the game with four players on the court.

West (13-4, 8-2) did manage to hold on and win the South Piedmont Conference game 57-51. West has won seven in a row.

The Falcons had a strong second quarter to take a 27-17 halftime lead.

Emma Clarke had a career game with 25 points to get the Falcons to the finish line, while Lauren Arnold scored 14 before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Kyra Lewis had 27 points for the Vikings (9-10, 5-5). Mariah Barrie had 11.

Scoring totals for both teams were submitted by Central Cabarrus, which has faithfully reported its scores to the Post for many years.

The Central figures account for 53 West points, so there will be at least some small adjustments to these totals.

West’s scorebook was not available last night, as officials retained it in their effort to sort everything out.

Central 12 5 12 22 — 51

West 10 17 12 18 — 57

CENTRAL — Lewis 27, Barrie 11, Ray 7, Haley 4, Blanchard 2.

WEST — Clarke 25, Arnold 14, Tenor 7, Phifer 4, Edwards 3