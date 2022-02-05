High school basketball: Ritchie gets 18 boards in South’s loss to Knights

Staff report

LANDIS — Eighteen rebounds.

South Rowan’s boys basketball team hasn’t won a game this season, but Jacob Ritchie is still fighting.

The senior had 10 points and 18 boards for a double-double in Friday’s 68-48 loss to Lake Norman Charter.

Elijah Anderson had 11 points and six rebounds for South (0-19, 0-11), which had one of its more competitive efforts.

This was a lot better than Wednesday’s 74-25 loss to Northwest Cabarrus.

Gabe Pozyck had nine points and eight rebounds. Freshman Jaden Moore scored seven points for South.

Charlie Fox had a big game for Lake Norman Charter (9-7, 6-4), one of the upper-tier teams in the South Piedmont Conference.

Lake Norman Charter takes on East Rowan today, while South has a tough assignment at undefeated Central Cabarrus.

LN Charter 25 20 14 9 — 68

South 11 15 8 14 — 48