High school basketball: Ritchie gets 18 boards in South’s loss to Knights

Published 11:06 am Saturday, February 5, 2022

By Post Sports

South's Gabe Pozyck 21 and Carson's Mikey Beasley 3. photo by Wayne Hinshaw; for the Salisbury Post

LANDIS — Eighteen rebounds.

South Rowan’s boys basketball team hasn’t won a game this season, but Jacob Ritchie is still fighting.

The senior had 10 points and 18 boards for a double-double in Friday’s 68-48 loss to Lake Norman Charter.

Elijah Anderson had 11 points and six rebounds for South (0-19, 0-11), which had one of its more competitive efforts.

This was a lot better than Wednesday’s 74-25 loss to Northwest Cabarrus.

Gabe Pozyck had nine points and eight rebounds. Freshman Jaden Moore scored seven points for South.

Charlie Fox had a big game for Lake Norman Charter (9-7, 6-4), one of the upper-tier teams in the South Piedmont Conference.

Lake Norman Charter takes on East Rowan today, while South has a tough assignment at undefeated Central Cabarrus.

 

LN Charter   25    20   14   9   — 68

South             11    15     8    14   — 48

 

