High school basketball: North boys win by 40

Staff report

SPENCER — North Rowan’s boys basketball team experienced a breezy Senior Night.

There was nothing but smooth sailing against overmatched West Davidson, a 67-27 1A/2A Central Carolina Conference wipeout with a barrage of 10 3-pointers and steady scoring in every quarter.

North saluted Quashawn Carpenter, the senior point guard who leads the team in scoring, senior forward Derrick Hanson, the No. 2 scorer, and senior post presence Pharrell Hailey.

Carpenter made three 3s for his nine points. Hanson and Hailey scored four each.

There was zero drama after North took a 16-4 lead in the first quarter, but there was some solid preparation for potential drama next week as the Cavaliers’ regular season concludes with a bang against rivals — at Lexington and home against Salisbury.

Twelfth in the 1A West RPI rankings, North (15-3, 7-3) got scoring from 10 players, which has been the Cavaliers’ M.O. all season.

Sophomore guard George Maxwell enjoyed a career night. He made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points.

Amir Alexander added nine points.

West Davidson (3-15, 2-6) has a lot of CCC games still to play and is right back at it today at home against Thomasville.

•••

North also won the jayvee boys game, with Dyzarious Carpenter (17), Jayden Polk (16) and Jeremiah Alford (15) leading the way.

W. Davidson 4 11 10 2 — 27

N. Rowan 16 19 15 17 — 67

W. DAVIDSON — Priddy 8, Baker 7, Koontz 3, Estep 2, Greene 2, Crews 2, Motley 2, Baka 1.

NORTH — Maxwell 17, Q. Carpenter 9, Alexander 9, O’Kelly 7, Whitney 7, D. Carpenter 5, Hanson 4, Hailey 4, Blakeney 3, Charleston 2.