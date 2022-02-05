High school basketball: East boys avenge loss at Carson

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — Fueled by a big Senior Night crowd, East Rowan’s boys basketball team got off to a tremendous start and used it to beat Carson 69-64.

“We took control of the game early and didn’t look back,” East head coach Andrew Porter said. “Our halfcourt press was effective and gave Carson a lot of trouble.”

East (6-11, 3-7) led 16-3 after the first quarter of Friday’s game and took a 39-19 advantage into halftime.

It was a sweet revenge victory for the Mustangs, who were nipped 52-50 in a South Piedmont Conference game at Carson on Jan. 19.

“We played aggressive on offense and defense tonight, played with a lot of energy and intensity,” Porter said.

Carson (3-16, 2-8) scored 45 points in the second half — almost what the Cougars average per game — but couldn’t overcome that 20-point halftime deficit.

Dylan Valley led East with 22 points. Carson held him to 11 in the first meeting. Valley has scored in double figures in 10 straight games, but this was the first time he’s topped 20 since Dec. 8.

Tee Harris scored 15 and has been in double figures in 14 straight games for the Mustangs. He had 13 boards.

Daniel Overcash scored 11.

Emory Taylor scored 21 points, a season high and matching his career high, to lead the Cougars.

Freshman Colin Ball scored 17, his second-best scoring game of the season.

But Carson’s second-half charge fell short. East held on.

“We played hard to the end and we finished,” Porter said. “We continue to fight and we continue to improve. It feels good to win on Senior Night. It feels good to win our last home game.”

It’s a huge victory for East, as the SPC plans to hold a six-team tournament, hosted by Concord. This was a battle that could determine sixth.

Carson 3 16 20 25 — 64

East 16 23 11 19 — 69

CARSON — Taylor 21, Ball 17, Beasley 8, Howard 7, Burleyson 6, Burris 4, Collins 1.

EAST — Valley 22, Harris 15, Overcash 11, Everhart 7, Lee 4, Ellis 4, Wemboula 4, Dale 2.