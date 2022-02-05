High school basketball: Cold night for South girls

Published 10:43 am Saturday, February 5, 2022

By Post Sports

South's Madilyn Cherry 3 and Carson's Camden Corley 12. photo by Wayne Hinshaw; for the Salisbury Post

South’s Madilyn Cherry drives. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

LANDIS — South Rowan’s girls basketball team failed to build on Wednesday’s upset of Northwest Cabarrus.

The Raiders struggled in a 62-34 loss to Lake Norman Charter on Friday.

Lake Norman Charter also easily handled South at home (77-41) and owns a sweep of the Raiders.

Lake Norman Charter (8-5, 5-5)  beat second-place West Rowan at home and has a deceivingly ordinary record. They can really score, so they’re a dangerous team.

South (9-10, 5-6) suffered through a two-point second quarter. The Knights had the game under control at 30-9 by halftime.

South’s high-scoring senior Bethany Rymer was held to four points in the first half. She finished with 14. Rymer has scored 375 points this season and is up to 963 for her career.

Madilyn Cherry had one of her best games. She made two 3-pointers and scored 15.

But only three girls scored for the Raiders. Mackenzie Chabala had the other five points and took some charges.

Lake Norman Charter didn’t shoot great percentages, but the Knights pummeled South on the boards. Brooklin Leak had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jade Taylor had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

LNC’s standout, senior Marissa Sorvillo, poured in 26 points on 11-for-21 shooting.

“We played good defense in the first quarter, but we couldn’t hit much,” South head coach Alex Allen said. “Then we stopped boxing out and gave up too many offensive boards. But we’ll bounce  back.”

South plays today at Central Cabarrus, a team it beat by two at home.

LN Charter    10  20  18  14   — 62

South              7      2    12   13  — 34

LN CHARTER — Sorvillo 26, Leak 15, Taylor 13, Zelando 4, Pendergrass 4.

SOUTH — Cherry 15, Rymer 14, Chabala 5.

 

 

 

 

 

 

9-10

5-6

 

8-5

5-5

More Sports

High school basketball: West boys smacked by unbeaten Vikings

High school basketball: West girls hold on for SPC win

College baseball: Tough loss for Indians in Fla.

High school basketball: Senior Night provides win No. 150 for Salisbury’s Brice

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Will the Sam Moir Christmas Classic shooting be an inflection point and produce change needed to stop another, similar incident?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...