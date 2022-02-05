High school basketball: Cold night for South girls

Staff report

LANDIS — South Rowan’s girls basketball team failed to build on Wednesday’s upset of Northwest Cabarrus.

The Raiders struggled in a 62-34 loss to Lake Norman Charter on Friday.

Lake Norman Charter also easily handled South at home (77-41) and owns a sweep of the Raiders.

Lake Norman Charter (8-5, 5-5) beat second-place West Rowan at home and has a deceivingly ordinary record. They can really score, so they’re a dangerous team.

South (9-10, 5-6) suffered through a two-point second quarter. The Knights had the game under control at 30-9 by halftime.

South’s high-scoring senior Bethany Rymer was held to four points in the first half. She finished with 14. Rymer has scored 375 points this season and is up to 963 for her career.

Madilyn Cherry had one of her best games. She made two 3-pointers and scored 15.

But only three girls scored for the Raiders. Mackenzie Chabala had the other five points and took some charges.

Lake Norman Charter didn’t shoot great percentages, but the Knights pummeled South on the boards. Brooklin Leak had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jade Taylor had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

LNC’s standout, senior Marissa Sorvillo, poured in 26 points on 11-for-21 shooting.

“We played good defense in the first quarter, but we couldn’t hit much,” South head coach Alex Allen said. “Then we stopped boxing out and gave up too many offensive boards. But we’ll bounce back.”

South plays today at Central Cabarrus, a team it beat by two at home.

LN Charter 10 20 18 14 — 62

South 7 2 12 13 — 34

LN CHARTER — Sorvillo 26, Leak 15, Taylor 13, Zelando 4, Pendergrass 4.

SOUTH — Cherry 15, Rymer 14, Chabala 5.

