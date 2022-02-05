Bringing ‘The Talk’ to Salisbury

SALISBURY — Using the arts as a conduit for human connections, St. John’s Lutheran Church is partnering with The Reach Church, Salisbury High School and Actions in Faith and Justice to bring Dr. Sonny Kelly’s play “The Talk” to Salisbury.

The community show creates a forum where the struggles of African Americans are artfully expressed and offers an opportunity for dialogue. This effort seeks to invite dialogue about race and provide an opportunity for various groups to create actionable solutions to racial injustice and misunderstandings.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Salisbury High School, Feb. 25 at St. John’s Lutheran Church’s Faith Center and Feb. 26 at The Reach Church. Dialogue workshops for students will take place at Salisbury High School on Feb. 24 and 25 and an ecumenical gathering will be led by Kelly at The Reach Church on Feb. 26.

Kelly is a playwright, actor, and community dialogue facilitator. He offers “Talking the Talk” — a conversational workshop and “Walking the Talk” – plan of action workshops. To learn more about Kelly, browse online at sonnykelly.com

Salisbury High School is at 500 Lincolnton Road, St. John’s Lutheran Church is at 200 W. Innes St. and The Reach Church is at 722 W. Horah St.

Funding was provided by the Salisbury Community Foundation, the St. John’s Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, the Rowan Arts Council and private community donors. The event is not ticketed and is free. Attendees are asked to wear masks to the performances.