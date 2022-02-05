Area Sports: West, South, Salisbury, Carson girls win on road

From staff reports

West Rowan’s girls basketball team played shorthanded on Saturday but won 73-33 at Northwest Cabarrus in South Piedmont Conference action.

West didn’t have De’Mya Phifer, Mya Edwards and Dede Cuthbertson, who were DQ’d by officials after the punch-throwing melee with Central Cabarrus on Friday. Central had two girls tossed from that fracas.

Lauren Arnold scored a career-best 29 and Makaylah Tenor had a career-high 25 to lead the Falcons. Emma Clarke added 11.

Clarke scored 21 in the win against Central Cabarrus on Friday as West held on 57-51. West finished that one with four girls on the court.

West coach Ashley Poole was proud of how the team performed Saturday.

She said West will find out on Monday from the NCHSAA what happens moving forward.

•••

South Rowan’s girls won 52-50 in overtime on Saturday at shorthanded Central Cabarrus, which dressed seven girls.

Bethany Rymer scored a career-high 32 for the Raiders and is only five points away from 1,000.

Madilyn Cherry scored 10.

•••

Salisbury’s girls romped 79-36 at South Davidson on Saturday.

Kyla Bryant scored 23 for the Hornets. Icesis Nwafor had a career game with 20 points. Rachel McCullough scored 13, and Jamecia Huntley had 10.

•••

Hannah Waddell led East Rowan’s girls with 13 points in Saturday’s 44-32 SPC loss to Lake Norman Charter. Clara Beaver had eight.

•••

Carson’s girls got double figures from Hannah Isley (15), Mary Spry (13) and Makayla Johnson (11) and clobbered Concord 57-10 in Saturday SPC action. Camden Corley had seven assists.

•••

North Davidson guard Emily Hege, a Wingate recruit, reached 2,000 career points.

Saturday boys hoops

CONCORD — Carson’s boys basketball team lost 79-36 at Concord on Saturday in a South Piedmont Conference game.

Cameron Burleyson scored 10 to lead the Cougars (3-17, 2-9). Colin Ball and CJ Guida scored seven each.

Carson played without Jay Howard.

Concord (16-4, 7-3) put five players in double figures, led by James Smith with 14.

•••

Salisbury smashed South Davidson 79-36 on Saturday to stay unbeaten in the Central Carolina Conference.

Juke Harris scored 20 points and Cam Stout had 15 for the Hornets.

•••

West Rowan pulled out a 41-37 South Piedmont Conference win at Northwest Cabarrus on Saturday.

Will Givens made clutch free throws at the end and led the Falcons with 12 points in a defensive-minded struggle.

•••

East Rowan lost to Lake Norman Charter 69-61 in Saturday SPC action.

Dylan Valley (17), Tee Harris (16) and Daniel Overcash (10) led the scoring for the Mustangs.

•••

South Rowan lost 90-33 to unbeaten Central Cabarrus in SPC play on Saturday. Jacob Ritchie led the Raiders with 13 points.

Cannon Ballers

Former major leaguer Guillermo Quiroz has been named manager of the 2022 Kannapolis squad by the Chicago White Sox, continuing his baseball career that has stretched over 25 years at the professional level.

The Venezuelan native will be joined by returners John Ely (pitching coach), Jeremy Kneebusch (trainer), and Kevin Childs (performance coach), with Cam Seitzer (hitting coach) being the lone newcomer on the field staff.

The Cannon Ballers plan to kick off the 2022 campaign on Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m. against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

For more information on season tickets, mini plans, and group experiences, head to kcballers.com or call 704-932-3267.

Catawba baseball

Joe Butts went 3-for-3, but Catawba lost at Lynn 6-2 on Saturday to fall to 0-3 on the Florida trip.

College football

Catawba announced its first wave of recruits, including Reagan QB Kam Hill.

A story on Catawba’s recruits is upcoming.

HS football

East Rowan defensive lineman Dominick Dale has offers from Averett and Ferrum.

•••

Former West Rowan All-State offensive lineman and Catawba player and coach Tim Pangburn has joined West Rowan’s coaching staff.

HS baseball

Former East Rowan athlete Samuel Wyrick has joined the staff at Davie and will coach jayvee baseball.

•••

High school scrimmages are set for renovated Newman Park on Feb. 17, 21 and 24.

All the Rowan County schools are participating.

There will be two five-inning scrimmages on each of those days. Admission will be $5. The scrimmages are being sponsored by the Rowan Legion baseball committee.

HS wrestling

East Rowan’s Leah Edwards reached the quarterfinals of the state girls invitational wrestling tournament at 114 pounds before losing.

She went 4-2.

HS swimming

Carson’s Cooper Sever had second places in the 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle in the 3A West Regional.

•••

Sage Huffman paced Salisbury with a third-place in the 50 freestyle in the 1A/2A Central Regional.

HS football

Salisbury announced signings by offensive lineman Chris Green (Elizabetb City State), defensive back Jayden Gibson (Catawba) and linebacker Jaden Gaither (UNC Pembroke).

Coach Brian Hinson expects several more Hornets to sign.

•••

A.L. Brown signers are Trent Thompson (Davidson), Louis Segreti (N.C. Wesleyan), Erwin Anthony (Wingate), Anterron Turner (Western Carolina) and Brock Turner (Howard).

Middle schools

Kim Heggins Caldwell won her 100th game with the Erwin girls basketball program.

Local tennis

AJ Jarrell recently placed second at the Asheville Raquet Club N.C. Junior Tennis Tournament.

The Salisbury Academy seventh-grader competed against 14-year-olds from North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Salisbury Academy

The Salisbury Academy varsity boys basketball team celebrated their eighth-graders with a 56-15 win over Hickory Day School.

Jacob Mills led the Jaguars with 13 points. Abdul Eliwa added 10 points, and Nick Clement dropped in six.

The Jaguars are the top seed in the Foothills Association of Middle School Athletics conference tournament. The Jaguars are looking for their fourth consecutive conference championship.

The Jaguars honored nine eighth-graders — Jacob Mills, John McCoy, Aiden Moss, Bryant Davis, Finnegan Avery, Abdul Eliwa, Connor Towns, Sam Goodman and Avery Smith.

•••

The Salisbury Academy varsity girls Basketball team celebrated their eighth-graders with a 36-9 victory over Hickory Day Schoo.

Leading scorers were Mary Grace Antosek with 24 points, Allie Peeler with six points, and Meredith Williams with four.

They’ll be seeded second for the conference tournament.

Eighth-graders honored were Meredith Williams, Mary Grace Antosek, Allie Peeler, Virginia Walser, Emmy Pendleton and Cora Wymbs.

•••

The Salisbury Academy jayvee boys defeated Hickory Day School 36-18.

Leading scorers for the Jags were Wyatt Graham with 10 points and Ben Yost with five.

East jayvees

The East Rowan jayvee girls are 8-1 overall and 6-0 in the SPC after beating Carson 40-18.

Daisy Berry scored 21 points, while Addie Plott had six. Jadyn Featherstone scored four.

Jadyn Steele scored six for Carson, while Brooklyn McBride had five.