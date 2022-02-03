Shout Outs

Collegiate honors

Timber Hedrick, of Woodleaf, was named to the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at Mars Hill University.

Kaitlyn Cabaniss, of Kannapolis, was named to the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at Mars Hill University.

Sadie Taylor, of Kannapolis, was named to the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at Mars Hill University.

Mye Street, of Salisbury, was named to the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at Mars Hill University.

Thaddeus Lankford, of Granite Quarry, was named to the President’s List at Freed-Hardeman University.

Koontz Elementary Pawsome Panther and You Rock students

Koontz Elementary recognizes the following students for demonstrating a growth mindset.

Ky’Mani Bennett, Bryson Miles, Moises Ortiz, Jaslen Leach, Estrella Dominguez Sanchez, Mustapha Sheriff, Lauren Buckner, Makayla Litaker, Itzayana Aviles, Nadiyah Kelly, Myla Camps, Aaron Adkins, Marcus Mullins, PaigeLeeAna Price, Storm Horton, Gunner Russell, Cash Henderson, Damani Mitchell, Abigail Delgado, Kharlifh Johnson, Aaliyah Caruthers, Jayden Perkins, Izeth Flores, Madison Root, Jhoansy Marquez Villanueva, Travon Wilson, Conor Setzer, Taylor Fortune, Angelli Osorio-Quinon, Laurianie Mendez Moncada, Anderson Shore, Rennel Parson, Tripp Seay, Nashly Cordova Zapete, Bentlee Grindstaff, Keily Hernandez Medrano, Idassey Phillips, Daisy DeLa Sancha Hernandes, Sha’Tavia Brown, McKenzie Worth, Abregail Wilson, Jessica Shaver, Adrian Mashore, Aaliyah Carpenter, Steyci Gonzales Ferrera, Ka’Leah Phillips, Allison Torres, Cy’Nasia Brown, Faith Adams, Jacob Zimmerman, Arianna Bash and Carly Teague