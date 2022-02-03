Letter: Firefighters, dispatcher deserve thanks

I would like to personally and publicly give special thanks to the firefighters from Station No. 1 who responded to an incident at my home late Thursday evening. They were prompt to respond (within four minutes of 911 call) and all of them were courteous, professional and very thorough in evaluating and resolving the situation.

Salisbury and Rowan County are very fortunate and blessed to have such excellent men and women as firefighters who are always ready to serve us when needed. We should also greatly appreciate and be thankful for our outstanding law enforcement officers and first responders as well.

I also offer grateful kudos to the most helpful dispatcher who handled my 911 call for assistance.

May God bless you all!

— Margaret Thompson-Shumate

Salisbury